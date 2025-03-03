Bridgerail bridge barriers
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Moddex has created this unique Bridgerail Bridge Barrier system to comply with AS5100.2 Clause 12.5. This product is perfectly suited to public access areas forming part of road, rail or other elevated bridge structures and provide the ultimate peace of mind to our Road and Rail Authorities, Consulting Engineers and Civil Contractors alike.
Overview
Moddex has created this unique Bridgerail Bridge Barrier system to comply with AS5100.2 Clause 12.5. This product is perfectly suited to public access areas forming part of road, rail or other elevated bridge structures and provide the ultimate peace of mind to our Road and Rail Authorities, Consulting Engineers and Civil Contractors alike.
With five configurations available in the Briderail family, Moddex bridge barriers offer:
- Pre-fabricated kit-form systems allow for speedy installation
- No need for site welding – modular assembly
- Tough and durable – Bridgerail has a 100-year design life
- Bridgerail is on average 30% faster to install than traditional pre-fabricated systems
Resources
Contact
New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street+61 2 9188 2500
Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street+61 7 4309 5100
Head Office 100 Henderson Road+61 3 8202 5100