Moddex Bridgerail May St Goulburn
Moddex Bridgerail Leakes Rd
Moddex Bridgerail Mills Creek Bridge
Moddex Bridgerail High St Fremantle
Moddex Bridgerail Werribee St Level Crossing Removal Project
Moddex Bridgerail Elizabeth Avenue Overpass QLD
||

Bridgerail bridge barriers

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Moddex has created this unique Bridgerail Bridge Barrier system to comply with AS5100.2 Clause 12.5. This product is perfectly suited to public access areas forming part of road, rail or other elevated bridge structures and provide the ultimate peace of mind to our Road and Rail Authorities, Consulting Engineers and Civil Contractors alike.

Description

Moddex has created this unique Bridgerail Bridge Barrier system to comply with AS5100.2 Clause 12.5. This product is perfectly suited to public access areas forming part of road, rail or other elevated bridge structures and provide the ultimate peace of mind to our Road and Rail Authorities, Consulting Engineers and Civil Contractors alike.

With five configurations available in the Briderail family, Moddex bridge barriers offer:

  • Pre-fabricated kit-form systems allow for speedy installation
  • No need for site welding – modular assembly
  • Tough and durable – Bridgerail has a 100-year design life
  • Bridgerail is on average 30% faster to install than traditional pre-fabricated systems

Display AddressMcDougalls Hill, NSW

New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street

+61 2 9188 2500
Display AddressMARYBOROUGH, QLD

Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street

+61 7 4309 5100
Display AddressRowville, VIC

Head Office 100 Henderson Road

+61 3 8202 5100
