Brick Inlay: The proven & robust facade solution
Last Updated on 28 Jan 2016
Brick Inlay is a cost-efficient, proven and robust facade solution that embeds thin brick, porcelain or stone into precast concrete panels during the panel manufacture, which are delivered on site, ready to erect. It speeds construction time and significantly reduces construction costs, while still enabling you to deliver award winning, architecturally creative cladding solutions.
Overview
In the 20 years since Robertson’s introduced brick snaps to Australia, we’ve supplied hundreds of projects and overcome the most challenging scenarios. You can customise any pattern and texture you need, from protruding brickwork, arches and headers, to radius and multiple coursing patterns, and beautiful curved facades.
We offer you a complete solution, supplying the Brick Inlay system, plus high-quality brick tiles, matching the brick tiles with full face brick when needed. With our experience and focus, you minimise risk and achieve high quality, creative façade solutions.
With Brick Inlay, your design is only limited by your imagination.
The benefits of Brick Inlay:
- A structurally sound facade – the bond of thin brick (or stone) and concrete is permanent and structurally superior to traditional brick
- Enjoy custom designed facades – we work with you to customise a brick facade to suit your needs, from protruding brickwork, to curved brick façades, custom corners and specialty designs
- Unlimited design choices – using a variety of speciality thin brick, porcelain or stone colours and textures, you can create any pattern to suit your design, from arches and headers, to radius and multiple coursing patterns.
- Reduced construction time – Brick Inlay panels are made offsite ready to install. They're light weight and easy to install, speeding construction time on site.
- Cost-effective solution – there’s no need for additional labour on site to install the panels, so they're installed much faster, and are low maintenance.
- Construction site efficiency - Brick Inlay panels make site management easier because there's no need for sand, mortar or mixers on site
- Consistent quality – Brick Inlay is ideal for repeat panels whose formliner can remain attached to the form table
- Variety of applications – Brick Inlay is used for variety of project types, including pre-cast, tilt-up or cast in place
- Excellent durability of your brick facade – Brick Inlay comes with colour fast, stain resistant, durable finishes, and there is no efflorescence
- Simplified engineering – no flashing, lintels or weep cavities are needed to build your facade.