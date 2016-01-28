Brick Inlay: The proven & robust facade solution

Brick Inlay is a cost-efficient, proven and robust facade solution that embeds thin brick, porcelain or stone into precast concrete panels during the panel manufacture, which are delivered on site, ready to erect. It speeds construction time and significantly reduces construction costs, while still enabling you to deliver award winning, architecturally creative cladding solutions.

In the 20 years since Robertson’s introduced brick snaps to Australia, we’ve supplied hundreds of projects and overcome the most challenging scenarios. You can customise any pattern and texture you need, from protruding brickwork, arches and headers, to radius and multiple coursing patterns, and beautiful curved facades.

We offer you a complete solution, supplying the Brick Inlay system, plus high-quality brick tiles, matching the brick tiles with full face brick when needed. With our experience and focus, you minimise risk and achieve high quality, creative façade solutions.

With Brick Inlay, your design is only limited by your imagination.

The benefits of Brick Inlay: