Bradford Gold™ Wall and Ceiling Batts

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of insulation keeps homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Made from up to 80% recycled material, these batts are low allergen, meet the highest Australian insulation standards and are guaranteed for the life of your home.

Overview
Description

Bradford Gold™ Ceiling Batts improve your home’s comfort and increases energy efficiency.

  • Designed to reduce heat transfer through the roof of your home
  • Gold batts are available in a range of R-Values from R2.0 to R4.1 to suit the level on insulation your require
  • Made from glasswool, the world’s most popular insulation material, they are a cost-effective solution to rising energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions
  • Reduces your energy bills for heating and cooling by up to 45%
  • Made to fit 99% of Australian ceiling joist spacing for ease of installation

Gold™ High Performance Ceiling Batts boast the highest available insulation levels

  • Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance provides the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency
  • R-Values of R5.0 and R6.0, the highest level of insulation available for Australian homes
  • Cost effective solution to rising energy costs, increasing household energy savings
  • Also available in Bradford Insulation (CSR) High Performance Cathedral Batt – a high density low profile batt to cathedral ceilings, where cavity space is limited

Gold™ Wall Batts is specifically designed to deliver optimum performance in exterior cavity walls and suspended floors

  • Available in R-Values from R1.5 – R2.5
  • Specially stiffened and treated to provide a moisture resistant insulation – meeting the Building Code of Australia’s minimum requirements for energy efficiency in homes
  • Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold insulation for walls can reduce energy use for heating and cooling by up to 20%
  • Reduces heat transfers in your home for improved comfort all year round

Gold™ High Performance Wall Batts provide the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency

  • Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance wall batts are available in R2.7
  • Install in walls between the studs, for maximum levels of comfort in your home

Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of high performance insulation is non-combustible and has a higher density and thickness for outstanding thermal performance.

Bradford Gold™

Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres

02 6285 7400
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive

02 4033 6250
Display AddressCoffs Harbour, NSW

Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place

02 6691 8600
Display AddressGlenfield Park, NSW

Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road

02 6931 2149
Display AddressIngleburn, NSW

Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd

1800 354 044
Display AddressNorth Albury, NSW

Albury 79 Batten Street

02 6067 9600
Display AddressOrange, NSW

Orange 5 Trappit Place

02 6363 4150
Display AddressTamworth, NSW

Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St

02 8785 5268
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave

02 4255 4250
Display AddressWest Gosford, NSW

Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road

02 4370 2700
Display AddressBerrimah, NT

Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd

08 79229900
Display AddressBohle, QLD

Townsville 8 Enterprise St

07 4760 6800
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane 4 Bradford Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressMawson Lakes, SA

Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court

1300 760 233
Display AddressDerwent Park, TAS

Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St

03 6277 5400
Display AddressAlfredton, VIC

Ballarat 121 Learmonth St

03 5330 4200
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 38 Leather Street

03 5225 2600
Display AddressLong Gully, VIC

Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court

03 4433 4500
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive

1300 760 233
Display AddressTraralgon, VIC

Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy

03 5192 3500
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd

08 9365 1600
