Bradford Gold™ Wall and Ceiling Batts

Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of insulation keeps homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Made from up to 80% recycled material, these batts are low allergen, meet the highest Australian insulation standards and are guaranteed for the life of your home.

Bradford Gold™ Ceiling Batts improve your home’s comfort and increases energy efficiency.

Designed to reduce heat transfer through the roof of your home

Gold batts are available in a range of R-Values from R2.0 to R4.1 to suit the level on insulation your require

Made from glasswool, the world’s most popular insulation material, they are a cost-effective solution to rising energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions

Reduces your energy bills for heating and cooling by up to 45%

Made to fit 99% of Australian ceiling joist spacing for ease of installation

Gold™ High Performance Ceiling Batts boast the highest available insulation levels

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance provides the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency

R-Values of R5.0 and R6.0, the highest level of insulation available for Australian homes

Cost effective solution to rising energy costs, increasing household energy savings

Also available in Bradford Insulation (CSR) High Performance Cathedral Batt – a high density low profile batt to cathedral ceilings, where cavity space is limited

Gold™ Wall Batts is specifically designed to deliver optimum performance in exterior cavity walls and suspended floors

Available in R-Values from R1.5 – R2.5

Specially stiffened and treated to provide a moisture resistant insulation – meeting the Building Code of Australia’s minimum requirements for energy efficiency in homes

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold insulation for walls can reduce energy use for heating and cooling by up to 20%

Reduces heat transfers in your home for improved comfort all year round

Gold™ High Performance Wall Batts provide the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency

Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance wall batts are available in R2.7

Install in walls between the studs, for maximum levels of comfort in your home

Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of high performance insulation is non-combustible and has a higher density and thickness for outstanding thermal performance.