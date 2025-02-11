Bradford Gold™ Wall and Ceiling Batts
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025
Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of insulation keeps homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Made from up to 80% recycled material, these batts are low allergen, meet the highest Australian insulation standards and are guaranteed for the life of your home.
Overview
Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of insulation keeps homes warmer in winter and cooler in summer, reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Made from up to 80% recycled material, these batts are low allergen, meet the highest Australian insulation standards and are guaranteed for the life of your home.
Bradford Gold™ Ceiling Batts improve your home’s comfort and increases energy efficiency.
- Designed to reduce heat transfer through the roof of your home
- Gold batts are available in a range of R-Values from R2.0 to R4.1 to suit the level on insulation your require
- Made from glasswool, the world’s most popular insulation material, they are a cost-effective solution to rising energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions
- Reduces your energy bills for heating and cooling by up to 45%
- Made to fit 99% of Australian ceiling joist spacing for ease of installation
Gold™ High Performance Ceiling Batts boast the highest available insulation levels
- Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance provides the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency
- R-Values of R5.0 and R6.0, the highest level of insulation available for Australian homes
- Cost effective solution to rising energy costs, increasing household energy savings
- Also available in Bradford Insulation (CSR) High Performance Cathedral Batt – a high density low profile batt to cathedral ceilings, where cavity space is limited
Gold™ Wall Batts is specifically designed to deliver optimum performance in exterior cavity walls and suspended floors
- Available in R-Values from R1.5 – R2.5
- Specially stiffened and treated to provide a moisture resistant insulation – meeting the Building Code of Australia’s minimum requirements for energy efficiency in homes
- Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold insulation for walls can reduce energy use for heating and cooling by up to 20%
- Reduces heat transfers in your home for improved comfort all year round
Gold™ High Performance Wall Batts provide the ultimate in comfort and energy efficiency
- Bradford Insulation (CSR) Gold High Performance wall batts are available in R2.7
- Install in walls between the studs, for maximum levels of comfort in your home
Bradford Insulation's (CSR) range of high performance insulation is non-combustible and has a higher density and thickness for outstanding thermal performance.
Downloads
Contact
Canberra 1/33 Couranga Cres02 6285 7400
Newcastle Lot 110 Yangan Drive02 4033 6250
Coffs Harbour 5 Elswick Place02 6691 8600
Wagga Wagga Unit 4, 137 Fernleigh Road02 6931 2149
Sydney Metro 55 Stennett Rd1800 354 044
Albury 79 Batten Street02 6067 9600
Orange 5 Trappit Place02 6363 4150
Tamworth Storage Facility 21 Kingsford Smith St02 8785 5268
Wollongong 19-21 Glastonbury Ave02 4255 4250
Gosford Shop 4, 210 Manns Road02 4370 2700
Darwin/Northern Territory Cnr Stuart Hwy & Angliss Rd08 79229900
Townsville 8 Enterprise St07 4760 6800
Brisbane 4 Bradford Court1300 760 233
Adelaide/South Australia Lot 100 Sharps Court1300 760 233
Hobart/Tasmania 11 Farley St03 6277 5400
Ballarat 121 Learmonth St03 5330 4200
Geelong 38 Leather Street03 5225 2600
Bendigo Lot 4, Colling Court03 4433 4500
Melbourne 7 Dalmore Drive1300 760 233
Traralgon 372 Princes Hwy03 5192 3500
Perth/Western Australia 21 Sheffield Rd08 9365 1600