BondorPanel® is purpose designed for cold storage, controlled environments, and general wall construction as a lightweight, high performing Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated walling and ceiling panel. It is manufactured exclusively using Australian-made COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel specifically to protect and temperature control cold storage, cool rooms, food handling, laboratory and clean room facilities.

BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel contains a unique antibacterial technology that actively helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and inhibits growth of surface bacteria that may cause odours, stains, food poisoning and allergies. Complying fully with FDA, EUSCF, and local standards by specifying BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel will ensure your hygiene sensitive areas receive the ultimate in antibacterial protection.

BondorPanel® is made to measure, then assembled on-site. Easy handling and quick, simple installation keep construction time to a minimum. BondorPanel® EPS-FR panel is ideal for a range of applications, from long spanning cold storage facilities to clean rooms, portable cold storage containers and transportable buildings.

BondorPanel® Advantages:

Versatile application

High thermal efficiency

Lightweight

Made with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel that contains antibacterial technology

Assembled on site

Made to measure

BondorPanel® Applications: