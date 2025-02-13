Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bondor BondorPanel External
Bondor BondorPanel Full
Bondor BondorPanel Image
Bondor BondorPanel External
Bondor BondorPanel Full
Bondor BondorPanel Image
||

BondorPanel®

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

BondorPanel® is purpose designed for cold storage, controlled environments, and general wall construction as a lightweight, high performing Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated walling and ceiling panel. It is manufactured exclusively using Australian-made COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel specifically to protect and temperature control cold storage.

Overview
Description

BondorPanel® is purpose designed for cold storage, controlled environments, and general wall construction as a lightweight, high performing Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated walling and ceiling panel. It is manufactured exclusively using Australian-made COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel specifically to protect and temperature control cold storage, cool rooms, food handling, laboratory and clean room facilities.

BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel contains a unique antibacterial technology that actively helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and inhibits growth of surface bacteria that may cause odours, stains, food poisoning and allergies. Complying fully with FDA, EUSCF, and local standards by specifying BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel will ensure your hygiene sensitive areas receive the ultimate in antibacterial protection.

BondorPanel® is made to measure, then assembled on-site. Easy handling and quick, simple installation keep construction time to a minimum. BondorPanel® EPS-FR panel is ideal for a range of applications, from long spanning cold storage facilities to clean rooms, portable cold storage containers and transportable buildings.

BondorPanel® Advantages:

  • Versatile application
  • High thermal efficiency
  • Lightweight
  • Made with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel that contains antibacterial technology
  • Assembled on site
  • Made to measure

BondorPanel® Applications:

  • Cool rooms and freezers
  • Health and infrastructure
  • Ceilings, walls, and partitions
  • Office fit outs and retail applications
  • Laboratory, clean room walls and ceilings
  • Internal partition walls
  • Transportable buildings

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
BondorPanel Spec Sheet

157.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BondorPanel Tech Data Sheet

771.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BondorPanel & SmoothPanel Certificate of Conformity

542.06 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap