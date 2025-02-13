BondorPanel®
Overview
BondorPanel® is purpose designed for cold storage, controlled environments, and general wall construction as a lightweight, high performing Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated walling and ceiling panel. It is manufactured exclusively using Australian-made COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel specifically to protect and temperature control cold storage, cool rooms, food handling, laboratory and clean room facilities.
BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel contains a unique antibacterial technology that actively helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination and inhibits growth of surface bacteria that may cause odours, stains, food poisoning and allergies. Complying fully with FDA, EUSCF, and local standards by specifying BondorPanel® with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel will ensure your hygiene sensitive areas receive the ultimate in antibacterial protection.
BondorPanel® is made to measure, then assembled on-site. Easy handling and quick, simple installation keep construction time to a minimum. BondorPanel® EPS-FR panel is ideal for a range of applications, from long spanning cold storage facilities to clean rooms, portable cold storage containers and transportable buildings.
BondorPanel® Advantages:
- Versatile application
- High thermal efficiency
- Lightweight
- Made with COLORBOND® Intramax™ steel that contains antibacterial technology
- Assembled on site
- Made to measure
BondorPanel® Applications:
- Cool rooms and freezers
- Health and infrastructure
- Ceilings, walls, and partitions
- Office fit outs and retail applications
- Laboratory, clean room walls and ceilings
- Internal partition walls
- Transportable buildings
