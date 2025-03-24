Blum has the right fitting for thin furniture fronts
Every kitchen and living area has different requirements in terms of design and functionality. Blum’s comprehensive product offer provides endless possibilities and exciting scope for new and creative interior designs. Making minimalist furniture design simple – EXPANDO T for thin fronts gives the freedom to create not only individual units, but an entire kitchen.
Blum has responded to the growing demand for design differentiation and customised furniture by developing an innovative fixing system for thin fronts for lift systems, doors and pull-outs. Making minimalist furniture design simple – EXPANDO T for thin fronts gives the freedom to create not only individual units, but an entire kitchen.
Minimalist design creates room for inspiration with EXPANDO T from Blum
Easily combined materials
First in the Australian market, EXPANDO T is the complete thin front solution for lift systems, doors and drawers using a single fixing method.
Allowing for exceptional design ideas with unique fronts to be created and used throughout the home,
EXPANDO T is suitable for thin fronts of 8 mm - 14 mm in thickness and can be used on a range of materials including, MDF, chipboard, high-pressure laminate, mineral composite, concrete, stone, cement fibre board and ceramic.
EXPANDO T, compatible with materials 8mm to 14mm.
Innovative technique and simple functionality
With a fixed drilling diameter of 10mm and a drilling depth of just 6mm, no more 35mm cup drilling is required. Keeping things as simple as possible, assembly and adjustments can be done with ease - drill, insert and secure with screws delivering tried and tested Blum functionality.
Designs supported by quality products
All Blum products are subject to comprehensive durability tests. This guarantees high stability and a long service life, giving you the confidence that your designs are supported with the highest of quality products to match your impressive designs.
Specifying Blum made easy
Located on blum.com, under support tools for Architects and Designers, dedicated areas are available with specific information including; specification documents, fittings for design trends, and furniture with Blum fittings.
