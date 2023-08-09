Bildspec’s Non-acoustic Glass Stacker door is perfect for non-acoustic applications which don’t require a bottom acoustic seal. Examples are shopfront tenancies, reception areas, shopping centres, hospitals, hotels, clubs and more. This door is built from extruded aluminium making it lightweight and strong.

Typical Specifications

Configuration:

This door is available in three options:

GS1: Internal opening panels top hung, no bottom track

GS2: Outward opening panels top hung, no bottom track

GS3: Centrally hung panels top hung, no bottom track

Door Opening:

Bildspec to fix to square and level vertical members (by others) and an overhead structural support beam (by others) (capable of supporting weight of door with no deflection or sag) to within 10mm tolerance. Floor deviations/ramped floor levels from left to right of the opening can be catered to up to 25mm can be tolerated. Ramped floor levels externally to internally must not exceed 25mm from the centre line of the track to 1000mm either side of the track. Recommend LVL either structural laminated timber or structural steel approved by an engineer.

Sizing:

GS1: Max height of 3000mm with a maximum width of 6000mm

GS2: Max height of 3000mm with a maximum width of 6000mm

GS3: Max height of 3500mm with an unlimited width

Notes: The maximum panel width is always 750mm and the maximum an individual panel can weigh is 40kg. Minimum height is 1000mm top of track to FFL.

Where possible please consult each door design with your local Bildspec representative.

Panel Fill-in Options:

Two options are available for panel fill-ins.

Glass: 6.38mm thick clear or translucent laminated safety glass.

Polycarbonate: 6mm thick clear or opaque polycarbonate.

Operation:

Doors are manually operated on a 41mm high x 36mm wide extruded aluminium overhead track with commercial grade wheels. The doors can stack to one side or both sides depending on side room clearances. Hanging and hinging members utilise stainless steel hardware.

Locking:

Locks (operable from either inside or outside depending on stack requirements) mounted in the vertical stiles secure the door in position via shoot-bolt locking into the floor only. Bottom bolt locks into a floor mounted sockets with spring loaded cap. All locks are supplied with “construction key cylinders “which are keyed-alike. Master keying by others.

BCA compliant egress locks for emergency exits requirements can be incorporated and are operable with single down action handle.

Door Finish:

Standard door finish is natural anodized aluminium. Doors can be powder coated to standard Dulux or Interpon colours at an extra cost.

Stacking sizes:

We have provided an indicative stacking table but please contact your Bildspec representative for confirmation before finalising your stacking capability or housing build (by others).

Bildspec reserves the right to alter specifications without notice