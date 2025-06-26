Logo
|

Introducing Bildspec's high-quality BIM/Revit content

Bildspec's Revit Library includes high-quality BIM files for acoustic operable wall and sliding door products. Our library is presented in an easily accessible format so that architects, designers and specifiers can find and download what they need as quickly and easily as possible.

  • Product checkHigh Quality BIM Files for acoustic operable walls and sliding doors
  • Product checkPresented in an easily accessible format
  • Product checkDeveloped according to strict quality-controlled standards
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

Sydney Office V5, 391 Park Rd,

1300 967 672
