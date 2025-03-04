Bikesafe bikeway barriers
Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025
Moddex Bikesafe bikeway barriers ensure you protect cyclists, especially those travelling at speed, and eliminate or mitigate injury from falls. Quick and easy to install, the barriers are designed to align with Austroads Guide to Road Design Part 6A and 6B and the NZTA Bridge Manual.
Overview
With six configurations available in the Bikesafe family, Moddex bikeway barriers offer:
- Continuous full or partial offset barriers for protection across culverts, bridges, headwalls and hazards
- Smooth and continuous top rails for injury prevention
- Curves to flow with bike paths or cycle ways
