Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Moddex
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Drysdale SUP
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Bridge Port Augusta SA
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Spry Street
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Willowdale Riparian Corridor NSW
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Mt Kembla Shared Path Cordeaux Road
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Drysdale SUP
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Bridge Port Augusta SA
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Spry Street
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Willowdale Riparian Corridor NSW
Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Mt Kembla Shared Path Cordeaux Road
||

Bikesafe bikeway barriers

Last Updated on 04 Mar 2025

Moddex Bikesafe bikeway barriers ensure you protect cyclists, especially those travelling at speed, and eliminate or mitigate injury from falls. Quick and easy to install, the barriers are designed to align with Austroads Guide to Road Design Part 6A and 6B and the NZTA Bridge Manual.

Overview
Description

Moddex Bikesafe bikeway barriers ensure you protect cyclists, especially those travelling at speed, and eliminate or mitigate injury from falls. Quick and easy to install, the barriers are designed to align with Austroads Guide to Road Design Part 6A and 6B and the NZTA Bridge Manual.

With six configurations available in the Bikesafe family, Moddex bikeway barriers offer:

  • Continuous full or partial offset barriers for protection across culverts, bridges, headwalls and hazards
  • Smooth and continuous top rails for injury prevention
  • Curves to flow with bike paths or cycle ways

Resources
Contact
Display AddressMcDougalls Hill, NSW

New South Wales Office 14 Magpie Street

+61 2 9188 2500
Display AddressMARYBOROUGH, QLD

Queensland Office 14 Enterprise Street

+61 7 4309 5100
Display AddressRowville, VIC

Head Office 100 Henderson Road

+61 3 8202 5100
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap