Nero Tapware Bianca Range Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Bianca Wall Basin Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Bianca Tall Basin Gun Metal
Nero Tapware Bianca Tall Basin Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Bianca Basin Mixer Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Bianca Basin Mixer Brushed Gold Still Life
Nero Tapware Bianca Range Gun Metal
Nero Tapware Bianca Range Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Bianca Wall Basin Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Bianca Tall Basin Gun Metal
Nero Tapware Bianca Tall Basin Brushed Bronze
Nero Tapware Bianca Basin Mixer Brushed Gold
Nero Tapware Bianca Basin Mixer Brushed Gold Still Life
Nero Tapware Bianca Range Gun Metal
|

Bianca Collection

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

The Bianca Collection embodies a captivating andseamless fusion of square and rounded elements, defining its distinctive design. This innovative concept imbues a sense of versatility, making our products effortlessly adaptable to various design environments. Whether your style leans towards the bold and edgy or the soft and organic, the Bianca Collection seamlessly complements your vision.

Overview
Description

Featuring a thoughtfully curated array of finishes, including chrome, matte black, brushed nickel, brushed gold, and gun metal, the Bianca Collection offers five distinct colors to cater to your individual preferences. Each finish is expertly applied to ensure a flawless and long-lasting surface that exudes sophistication in your bathroom space.

Synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and premium materials, the Bianca Collection is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality. Every product undergoes meticulous engineering using top-grade components, guaranteeing durability and reliability. Our dedication to excellence shines through in our comprehensive product range, allowing you to fashion a cohesive and stylish bathroom ensemble tailored to your specific needs.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Nero Tapware Bianca Collection 2024

9.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
