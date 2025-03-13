Logo
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens -1
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens - 2
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens - 3
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens -4
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens - 5
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens House on the Bay - 1
Shade Factor Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens House on the Bay - 2
Motorised vertical bi-fold screens: ADI

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2025

Motorised vertical bi-fold screens by Shade Factor are a no-compromise sun-shading solution for facades, balcony edges and other architectural elements. Suitable for residential and commercial buildings, these bi-fold screens are a composite of the frame, running gear and cladding.

  • Product checkCustomisable Design and Material Options
  • Product checkSmooth and Quiet Operation
  • Product checkFlexible Configuration and Sizing
Overview
Description

Motorised vertical bi-fold screens by Shade Factor are a no-compromise sun-shading solution for facades, balcony edges and other architectural elements. Suitable for residential and commercial buildings, these bi-fold screens are a composite of the frame, running gear and cladding, which can be any type of material depending on the building requirements (subject to weight constraints).

Designed and fabricated in Australia, Shade Factor's motorised vertical bi-fold screens are smooth, quiet and do not rattle in the wind.

Standard panels are maximum 1,150mm wide x 4,000mm high, however larger sizes and custom shapes are available depending on wind load, cladding and maximum height.

 

Motorised Vertical Bi-Fold Screens Brochure

Display AddressBrookvale, NSW

New South Wales 7A Green Street

02 9136 6090
Display AddressDingley Village, VIC

Victoria 6 Plane Tree Avenue

03 9558 3006
