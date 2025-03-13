Motorised vertical bi-fold screens: ADI

Motorised vertical bi-fold screens by Shade Factor are a no-compromise sun-shading solution for facades, balcony edges and other architectural elements. Suitable for residential and commercial buildings, these bi-fold screens are a composite of the frame, running gear and cladding, which can be any type of material depending on the building requirements (subject to weight constraints).

Designed and fabricated in Australia, Shade Factor's motorised vertical bi-fold screens are smooth, quiet and do not rattle in the wind.

Standard panels are maximum 1,150mm wide x 4,000mm high, however larger sizes and custom shapes are available depending on wind load, cladding and maximum height.