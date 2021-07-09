Beverage Centre
Last Updated on 09 Jul 2021
If your client enjoys entertaining Vintec Beverage Centres offer the perfect solution for storing Champagne, white wine, beer and soft drinks, ready for serving. Vintec Beverage Centres can be paired perfectly side by side with a small or large wine cellar for the ultimate entertainment solution in any project.
Overview
If your client enjoys entertaining Vintec Beverage Centres offer the perfect solution for storing Champagne, white wine, beer and soft drinks, ready for serving.
Vintec Beverage Centres can be paired perfectly side by side with a small or large wine cellar for the ultimate entertainment solution in any project.