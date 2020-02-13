Bespoke perforated metal designs

Give your project special significance or a unique personal touch with Arrow Metal bespoke perforated metal.

Our bespoke perforated metal service gives you all the strength, durability, and aesthetic benefits of perforated metal for your projects, but in your own design.

Create perforated metal from a photo, image, or logo

We can recreate photos, illustrations, or text in perforated metal, capturing every tiny detail of the original. If you have your own pattern drawn up, we can bring your idea to life, working with you to ensure your finished panels meet all aesthetic and performance requirements.

From complex geometric swirls to brand logos and historic images, our bespoke perforated metal is used for all types of projects, from retail centre screening and residential apartment facades to corporate signage, interior home balustrade, and transport hub walkways.

How we create bespoke perforated metal

Manufacturing bespoke perforated metal requires absolute precision for replication of your image or design. At Arrow Metal we use a combination of CAD technology and state-of-the-art manufacturing systems to guarantee perforation perfection.

From your images we produce CAD drawings, which are then fed into our software-controlled punching machinery for exact accuracy.

A finish of your choice can then be applied – from coloured coatings to durable finishes and metallic effects.

Base metal options

For your bespoke perforated metal design choose from a range of base metals, suitable for interior and exterior uses:

Aluminium

Brass

Stainless steel

Galvanneal

Pre-galvanised steel

Mild steel



How to order bespoke perforated metal

If you have a photo or logo to transform into perforated metal, all we need is a high-quality, black and white JPEG. The age or quality of the original image does not matter – we can even use very old photos if there is good contrast.

If you have your own design, we need a copy of the CAD file, so we can check if it needs any modifications to meet performance needs.

Talk to our team to learn more about your bespoke perforated metal design possibilities – there is no limit to its application and appeal. We will advise the most cost-effective way to produce your panels, considering your budget, project timeline, and any panel performance requirements.

Call us on (02) 9748 2200. You can also send us an enquiry using the form on this page.

Brochures

Download our bespoke perforated metal brochure to see some of our completed projects for design inspiration.

