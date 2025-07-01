Bespoke concrete signage solutions: Create a bold statement
Concrete signs are resilient and durable, perfect for installation in business parks, new estates, university campuses, industrial complexes and more. Anston offers bespoke production of unique, artistic concrete way-finding and signage solutions that captivate and capture attention, leaving a lasting impression on the viewer.
- Durable and Weather-Resistant
- Fully Customisable Design
- Locally Made with Australian Materials
Anston's catalogue range of concrete bench seats is available to order in the 12 beautiful colours of our Mineral Range - a series of warm white, cool grey and deep charcoal colours with various stone aggregate options.
Custom colours or mix designs are available upon application, and will incur additional fees and lead times for production.
Yes, Anston can assist with manufacturing our catalogue range of concrete bench seats in custom colours.
Customers should note that requests for custom colours or mix designs will incur additional fees and extend project lead times for the iterative sampling process, and also for sourcing additional raw materials as required.
Anston's standard, most popular finish across our entire suite of concrete products is a shot-blasted finish, which highlights the beautiful, sensuous texture of concrete.
Customers can select from a light, medium or heavy level of shot-blasting. Light blasting results in a smoother texture and heavy blasting results in a rougher, grittier textured finish.
For products made using our EcoPebble, Ironstone or Mineral Range colours, a heavier level of blasting will reveal more of the stone aggregate in the mix.
Our range of concrete bench seats can also be produced in a smooth, off-mould/off-form finish. This finish is achieved when products are stripped out of the moulds with no further treatments applied to the surface. This creates a very industrial visual style and is most suited to large-format, flat edged products as opposed to curved products, due to the presence of visible seam lines from the moulds.
Straight edged, non-curved seating products can be further enhanced with a honed finish, where the surface of a shot-blasted product is ground to remove the roughness of the shot-blasted texture. This achieves a silky smooth finish that is pleasing to the touch.
Honed furniture products can be treated a step further to produce a polished finish, which uses finer grits to grind the surface, making it even smoother with a shiny, glossy appearance.
Anston's standard product pricing for catalogue concrete bench seats includes either an off-mould or shot-blasted finish. Additional fees apply for honing and polishing.
Yes - timber seat tops can easily be incorporated into Anston's catalogue range of concrete bench seats. Installers can add timber seat tops by bolting the timber slats or steel framing directly into the concrete surface.
Anston's catalogue seating options are designed to be at a comfortable seat height. If customers wish to include timber seat tops on top of our catalogue furniture, which can add another 30-100mm in height, it is the installer's responsibility to ensure that the installation levels are adjusted accordingly to satisfy building regulations for seat height.
Timber seat tops are not offered by Anston directly. If required, our team can provide recommendations on suppliers of timber seat tops.
Yes, Anston can incorporate anti-skate accessories such as small blades or buttons into the top surfaces of our concrete bench seats, which effectively deters skaters from using these surfaces.
Anti-skate accessories incur a small additional fee, to be advised by Anston at the time of enquiry.
All Anston products are made to order, requiring a minimum lead time for production. If you do not have a trading account with Anston, we will not be able to commence production of your order until we receive a deposit payment.
Once the order is confirmed and deposit payment received, the standard production lead time for catalogue concrete seating ranges from 4-8 weeks. However, this lead time may be impacted by other factors such as order volume, existing work log and delivery location. If you wish to order a custom colour or mix design, this will extend the lead time further due to the iterative sampling process to establish the desired colour.
To ensure accurate lead times, please confirm with your Anston representative at the time of enquiry.
Anston's order fulfilment process includes the delivery of finished products to site, unless the customer opts to arrange their own collection from our premises.
The format of delivery varies and is dependent on site conditions, order volume and whether or not the client has equipment on-site to unload the products. Freight pricing is quoted on a case-by-case basis.
Products are carefully packaged and strapped to wooden pallets or timbers, ensuring they are adequately protected for safe transport. They are typically unloaded by the delivery driver to the kerbside or to a safe area on-site, as advised by the customer.
Depending on the type of bench seats selected, customers may use lifting equipment such as slings and chains to carefully transport seats during installation. Alternatively, certain products feature base recesses that allow handling via forklift.
Due to the weight of Anston's concrete bench seat products, they typically do not require any anchoring to the ground during installation, as their weight provides enough force to prevent movement or dislodgment.
However, if the intention is to use concrete bench seats in heavy vehicle mitigation, it is recommended that customers obtain certified engineering advice to understand the appropriate fixing requirements.
Anston may be able to assist in customising our catalogue range of bench seats to include any fixing or installation points. Please consult an Anston representative to discuss your requirements.