Benefits of 70 series & 100 series operable wall

70 Series

Our 70 series panels are 75mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include four vertical rubber seals to provide a complete airtight seal. Upgrading to 100mm frame is available upon request for the 70 Series.

Benefits of the 70 Series

Acoustic performance - Rw41-45

Less panel stack depth to maximise space

Light and easy to manoeuvre into position

Ideal for libraries, training rooms, meeting rooms, change rooms, show grounds, churches and general learning area in schools.

100 Series

Our 100 series panels are 100mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include three vertical rubber bulb seals and two vertical PVC seals to provide a complete airtight seal.

Benefits of the 100 Series