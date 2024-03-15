Benefits of 70 series & 100 series operable wall
Our 70 series panels are 75mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include four vertical rubber seals to provide a complete airtight seal. Upgrading to 100mm frame is available upon request for the 70 Series.
Overview
70 Series
Benefits of the 70 Series
- Acoustic performance - Rw41-45
- Less panel stack depth to maximise space
- Light and easy to manoeuvre into position
- Ideal for libraries, training rooms, meeting rooms, change rooms, show grounds, churches and general learning area in schools.
100 Series
Our 100 series panels are 100mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include three vertical rubber bulb seals and two vertical PVC seals to provide a complete airtight seal.
Benefits of the 100 Series
- Acoustic performances – Rw41-45, Rw50
- 100mm frame provides a thick & sturdy panel
- The panel width enhances the acoustic performance.
- Popular applications are for board rooms, multi-function rooms, ballrooms, conference rooms, exhibition halls and performance art centre in schools.