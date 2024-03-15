Logo
Benefits of 70 series & 100 series operable wall

Last Updated on 15 Mar 2024

Our 70 series panels are 75mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include four vertical rubber seals to provide a complete airtight seal. Upgrading to 100mm frame is available upon request for the 70 Series.

70 Series

Our 70 series panels are 75mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include four vertical rubber seals to provide a complete airtight seal. Upgrading to 100mm frame is available upon request for the 70 Series.

Benefits of the 70 Series

  • Acoustic performance - Rw41-45
  • Less panel stack depth to maximise space
  • Light and easy to manoeuvre into position
  • Ideal for libraries, training rooms, meeting rooms, change rooms, show grounds, churches and general learning area in schools.

100 Series

Our 100 series panels are 100mm thick with a maximum width of 1200mm. The panels incorporate a 10mm trim around the perimeter of the frames with 20mm interlocking stiles. These stiles also include three vertical rubber bulb seals and two vertical PVC seals to provide a complete airtight seal.

Benefits of the 100 Series

  • Acoustic performances – Rw41-45, Rw50
  • 100mm frame provides a thick & sturdy panel
  • The panel width enhances the acoustic performance.
  • Popular applications are for board rooms, multi-function rooms, ballrooms, conference rooms, exhibition halls and performance art centre in schools.

Display AddressLoganholme, QLD

21 Chetwynd St

07 3806 2899
