Bench seating for commercial wet areas

DuraCube Bench Seating is constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them robust and durable for heavy-duty applications. DuraCube bench seating is designed to coordinate with lockers and partitioning system.

A practical, low maintenance and modern design ideal for wet area change rooms, schools, gyms and end of trip locker rooms.

DuraCube Bench Seating – Island

DuraCube Bench Seating – Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities. A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating. Complements wall fixed bench seating with shelving or coat rail.

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.

A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.

Applications