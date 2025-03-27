Logo
Bench seating for commercial wet areas

Last Updated on 27 Mar 2025

DuraCube Bench Seating is constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them robust and durable for heavy-duty applications. DuraCube bench seating is designed to coordinate with lockers and partitioning system.

Overview
Description

DuraCube Bench Seating is constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them robust and durable for heavy-duty applications. DuraCube bench seating is designed to coordinate with lockers and partitioning system.

A practical, low maintenance and modern design ideal for wet area change rooms, schools, gyms and end of trip locker rooms.

 

DuraCube Bench Seating – Island

DuraCube Bench Seating – Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities. A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating. Complements wall fixed bench seating with shelving or coat rail.

 

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities. 

A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.

 

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.

A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.

 

Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail

DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.

A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.

 

Applications

  • Schools and Universities
  • End Of Trip (EOT) Facilities
  • Shopping Centres
  • Sport and Gym Change Rooms
  • Defence Ablution Blocks
  • Corporate Office Amenities
  • Recreational Amenities
  • Pubs and Clubs
  • Aquatic Centres
  • Factory Change Rooms

 

Resources
Contact
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

Head Office 13 Pullman Place

1300 387 228
Display AddressHendra, QLD

Brisbane, QLD Unit 3B, 400 Nudgee Road

1300 387 228
Display AddressClovelly Park, SA

Adelaide, SA 8 Selgar Avenue

1300 387 228
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Melbourne, VIC 12 Metrolink Circuit

1300 387 228
