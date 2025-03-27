Bench seating for commercial wet areas
DuraCube Bench Seating is constructed from DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate making them robust and durable for heavy-duty applications. DuraCube bench seating is designed to coordinate with lockers and partitioning system.
- Durability and Low Maintenance
- Space Optimisation
- Versatility and Design Integration
Overview
A practical, low maintenance and modern design ideal for wet area change rooms, schools, gyms and end of trip locker rooms.
DuraCube Bench Seating – Island
DuraCube Bench Seating – Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities. A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating. Complements wall fixed bench seating with shelving or coat rail.
Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island
DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Island is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.
A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.
Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving
DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with shelving is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.
A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.
Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail
DuraCube Bench Seating – Shoe Box Wall with coat rail is constructed with DuraSafe 13mm compact laminate and is designed to complement partitioning system and vanities.
A low maintenance alternative to timber seating and an attractive alternative to aluminium seating, now with dedicated storage spaces for shoes to maximise the use of space.
Applications
- Schools and Universities
- End Of Trip (EOT) Facilities
- Shopping Centres
- Sport and Gym Change Rooms
- Defence Ablution Blocks
- Corporate Office Amenities
- Recreational Amenities
- Pubs and Clubs
- Aquatic Centres
- Factory Change Rooms
