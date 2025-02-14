Bathroom drainage

Stormtech created a world first by developing the linear grate and drain system for bathrooms over 30 years ago. Our linear drainage provides a uniform plain of fall for surface water removal.

Originally designed for those with special needs, Stormtech Slimline grates allow hobless entry to the shower and more room to manoeuvre, while simultaneously allowing bathroom necessities an architecturally elegant finish.

Available in 9 grate styles and 7 grate finishes including stainless steel, electropolished, brass, bronze, copper, gunmetal grey & matte black.

The Stormtech drainage systems are either in Kit form or Modular which means they can be cut, on-site, to different lengths as required, and come in three different standard widths – 38 mm, 65 mm and 100mm. For site specific requirements, we can fabricate the drain to your needs with our Made to Length options, or Custom fabrication is also available.

The systems connect directly with all standard plumbing fittings.

All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.