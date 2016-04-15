ASI JD MacDonald offers Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations. All their units are not only easy to install, but also durable and sanitary. To meet all your washroom needs, they offer numerous choices including Accessible Compliant models.

The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 181kg including:

Surface mount

Recessed

Parallel

Vertical

Plastic or stainless steel



All products are designed for easy one-handed operation and shaped to safely cradle a child's body. The plastic used is sanitary and has been shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungus.