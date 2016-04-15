Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASI JD MacDonald
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Range
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Change Table
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Change Table Product
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Dispenser
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safety Seat
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Changing Table Metal
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safety Changing Table
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Range
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Change Table
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Change Table Product
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safe Solutions Dispenser
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safety Seat
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Changing Table Metal
ASI JD MacDonald Baby Safety Changing Table

Baby safe solutions

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2016

ASI JD MacDonald offers Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations. All their units are not only easy to install, but also durable and sanitary. To meet all your washroom needs, they offer numerous choices including Accessible Compliant models. The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 181kg.

Overview
Description

ASI JD MacDonald offers Baby Safe solutions for baby changing stations. All their units are not only easy to install, but also durable and sanitary. To meet all your washroom needs, they offer numerous choices including Accessible Compliant models.

The range of baby changing stations come in a variety of options with capacity loadings of up to 181kg including:

  • Surface mount
  • Recessed
  • Parallel
  • Vertical
  • Plastic or stainless steel


All products are designed for easy one-handed operation and shaped to safely cradle a child's body. The plastic used is sanitary and has been shown to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungus.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Baby Safe Brochure

1.21 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Head Office 13-17 Naxos Way

1800 023 441
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap