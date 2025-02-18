Logo
BINQ Azione Series Livingroom
BINQ Azione Series Livingroom

Azione series

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2025

Australian Design and Engineered, our Azione series is crafted from thick 40mm timber profiles The Azione series provides a glazing rebate of up to 14mm and comes with double glazing as standard, with single glazing options available. Our Azione series is made from Victorian Ash timber achieving a BAL19 certification.

Description

Australian Design and Engineered, our Azione series is crafted from thick 40mm timber profiles The Azione series provides a glazing rebate of up to 14mm and comes with double glazing as standard, with single glazing options available.

Our Azione series is made from Victorian Ash timber achieving a BAL19 certification.

