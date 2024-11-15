News
BINQ doors and windows help North Bondi house connect seamlessly with the outdoors
Located on Plowman Street, North Bondi, the Cricket Pitch house is a 2-storey garden house, designed by Scale Architectu...
BINQ’s Archetto series helps achieve ‘engawa’ strategy in Melbourne home upgrade
Several products from BINQ’s Archetto series were employed in the renovation of a 100-year-old cottage in the Melbourne ...
BINQ windows a perfect fit in energy-efficient Brunswick East home
BINQ’s windows work perfectly with the home's energy-efficient design, which includes 8-star NatHERS, all electric with ...
BINQ windows and doors open up vistas and deliver comfort at off-grid home
Designed by Glow Building Design, 700 Haus blends with the surrounding corrugated sheds but also feels like home.
BINQ delivers light, openness and thermal comfort to Wheelers Hill home
Focused on providing a comfortable temperature throughout the year, the windows play a critical part in the overall the...
BINQ lift slide doors specified for Nightingale Preston apartments
Nightingale Preston, designed by Breathe Architecture will be part of the broader Preston Crossing precinct, which will ...
Nightingale Anstey apartments feature BINQ’s lift slide doors
A simple palette of robust materials punctuated with crevices of mature trees and greenery results in a building, which ...
Lift slide doors align with design goals at Nightingale Ballarat apartments
The first Nightingale building in regional Victoria, Nightingale Ballarat strives to be an example of how community-cent...
Double glazed windows contribute to thermal performance at Ralphs Bay house
Thinking Paddock House is a family home designed by Open Creative Studio to meet the specific needs of the clients.