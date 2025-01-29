Introduce drama and detail to your walls with the clean vertical lines of Axon™ Cladding. Incorporating the beauty and fine detail of painted vertical joint timber, but without time-consuming board construction or durability hassles, Axon is a range of vertically grooved panels with the detail of vertical joint timber. Featuring a stepped shiplap joint on the long edges for easy installation, it can be gun nailed and cut cleanly with a circular saw using a dust-reducing fibre cement blade. The ideal option for contemporary upper storey and ground floor extensions and suited to modern and beachy building styles, vertical lines make an impact with line and form and bring variety and textural interest to external walls.

BIM Content

Design and specify Axon™ Cladding with ease using the NEW Revit and CAD library from James Hardie. The Revit library has been created to a best practice standard to ensure ease of use and output.

Download the James Hardie BIM library from the James Hardie website https://www2.jameshardie.com.au/bim-downloads. Also available through BIMContent.com