Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Signature Floors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Etch 417 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Meta 420 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Momento 443 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Trace 494 Detail 2 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Trace 494 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Etch 417 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Meta 420 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Momento 443 Room 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Trace 494 Detail 2 1
Signature Floors Axminster RTW Trace 494 Room 1

Axminster Ready-To-Wear: Combining the tradition of bespoke woven carpet with off-the-shelf convenience

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2024

Axminster Ready-To-Wear combines the tradition of bespoke woven carpet with off-the-shelf convenience in a collection of exclusive Signature designs. Suitable for hospitality, office, pub and club installations, Axminster Ready-To-Wear is a smart solution for projects in stock, right now.

Overview
Description

Axminster Ready-To-Wear combines the tradition of bespoke woven carpet with off-the-shelf convenience in a collection of exclusive Signature designs. Suitable for hospitality, office, pub and club installations, Axminster Ready-To-Wear is a smart solution for projects in stock, right now. Signature Floors offers the enhanced performance of quality commercial grade Axminster carpet with the flexibility and convenience of our ‘off the shelf’ range.

Contact
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 2/125 Flinders Ln

03 9401 0888
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap