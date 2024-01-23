Axminster Ready-To-Wear: Combining the tradition of bespoke woven carpet with off-the-shelf convenience

Axminster Ready-To-Wear combines the tradition of bespoke woven carpet with off-the-shelf convenience in a collection of exclusive Signature designs. Suitable for hospitality, office, pub and club installations, Axminster Ready-To-Wear is a smart solution for projects in stock, right now. Signature Floors offers the enhanced performance of quality commercial grade Axminster carpet with the flexibility and convenience of our ‘off the shelf’ range.