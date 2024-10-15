Logo
HVG Decorative Buildings Axedo Ecomate Waterfall
HVG Decorative Buildings Axedo RV
HVG Decorative Buildings Axedo Titanium
AXEDO®: High quality, stylish, and reliable caravan cladding specifically designed to withstand the harsh Australian environment

Last Updated on 15 Oct 2024

When it comes to cladding solutions that offer outstanding quality and long-lasting performance, AXEDO® is the choice that delivers the best value for your investment. Our products are stocked locally and available in a variety of colours and sheet sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your project.

Overview
Description

AXEDO® offers a contemporary colour range, including sparkling metallics that add a modern touch to any exterior. Whether you're aiming for a classic look or a more cutting-edge, our colour options have you covered.

Constructed from a corrosion-resistant, 5000 marine-grade alloy, AXEDO® cladding is specifically designed to withstand the harsh Australian environment. Lightweight yet sturdy, it provides the perfect balance of strength and ease of installation.

AXEDO® offers a contemporary colour range, including sparkling metallics that add a modern touch to any exterior. Whether you’re aiming for a classic look or a more cutting-edge, our colour options have you covered.

Constructed from a corrosion-resistant, 5000 marine-grade alloy, AXEDO® cladding is specifically designed to withstand the harsh Australian environment. Lightweight yet sturdy, it provides the perfect balance of strength and ease of installation.

When it comes to cladding solutions that offer outstanding quality and long-lasting performance, AXEDO® is the choice that delivers the best value for your investment. Our products are stocked locally and available in a variety of colours and sheet sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit for your project.

Constructed from a corrosion-resistant, 5000 marine-grade alloy, AXEDO® cladding is specifically designed to withstand the harsh Australian environment. Lightweight yet sturdy, it provides the perfect balance of strength and ease of installation.

Choose AXEDO® for a cladding solution that combines aesthetic appeal, structural integrity, and a commitment to longevity.

Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
