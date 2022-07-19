The AWS Trickle Vent incorporates state-of-the-art trickle ventilation technology into Australia’s leading range of residential and commercial windows and doors. As building standards improve and our focus on airtightness increases, we can no longer rely on air leakage as a mechanism for ventilation within the building envelope.

Operable windows can provide fresh air and natural ventilation; however, studies have shown they are rarely used to maximise natural ventilation. Reliance on HVAC systems for airflow has become commonplace and poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has become a growing concern for architects and building occupants.

The AWS Trickle Vent allows natural ventilation based on the outside air temperature, balancing the need to maintain good insulation, with the desire to have clean, healthy liveable spaces. A seamless solution to maximise health, efficiency and comfort in the building envelope.