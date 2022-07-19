Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Architectural Window Systems (AWS)
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architectural Window Systems Trickle Vent
Architectural Window Systems Trickle Vent
|

AWS Trickle Vent

Last Updated on 19 Jul 2022

The AWS Trickle Vent incorporates state-of-the-art trickle ventilation technology into Australia’s leading range of residential and commercial windows and doors. As building standards improve and our focus on airtightness increases, we can no longer rely on air leakage as a mechanism for ventilation within the building envelope.

Overview
Description

The AWS Trickle Vent incorporates state-of-the-art trickle ventilation technology into Australia’s leading range of residential and commercial windows and doors. As building standards improve and our focus on airtightness increases, we can no longer rely on air leakage as a mechanism for ventilation within the building envelope.

Operable windows can provide fresh air and natural ventilation; however, studies have shown they are rarely used to maximise natural ventilation. Reliance on HVAC systems for airflow has become commonplace and poor Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) has become a growing concern for architects and building occupants.

The AWS Trickle Vent allows natural ventilation based on the outside air temperature, balancing the need to maintain good insulation, with the desire to have clean, healthy liveable spaces. A seamless solution to maximise health, efficiency and comfort in the building envelope.

Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

New South Wales Head Office 76-78 JEDDA RD

1300 026 189
Display AddressLoganlea, QLD

Queensland Office 32 JUTLAND ST

1300 026 189
Display AddressTORRENSVILLE, SA

South Australia Office 3/100-104 HAYWARD AVE

1300 026 189
Display AddressDandenong, VIC

Victoria Office 49 LICOLA CRES

1300 026 189
Display AddressKewdale, WA

Western Australia Office 6-8 NORLIN ST

08 9424 2111
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap