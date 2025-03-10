The AVENTOS top family is a range of sophisticated lift systems designed to offer optimal functionality and aesthetics for modern cabinetry. This collection provides solutions to make cabinet doors open and close with ease and elegance. Ideal for overhead wall cabinets, the AVENTOS HF, HS and HL range of lift systems is tailored to different needs and preferences, ensuring seamless integration into contemporary kitchens and living spaces.

The AVENTOS top range impresses with its compact design and continues to offer the familiar advantages that homeowners have come to expect from Blum. Designed with a sleek and minimalist look, it is perfect if you are after clean lines and subtle elegance. The AVENTOS lift systems are concealed behind silk white, light grey, or dark grey cover caps, blending seamlessly with the furniture or standing out as a charming contrast.

Ideal for overhead wall cabinets, AVENTOS top provides freedom of movement and easy access without occupying too much space. Be it fold up, swing up and over, lift up or pivot up – there is a lift type to suit nearly any design requirement. Even large and heavy fronts open with gravity-defying ease and hold in any position, providing users with full freedom of movement.

The AVENTOS top family combines innovative design with superior functionality, offering a range of lift systems that enhance both the aesthetics and usability of modern cabinetry. Whether you are designing a contemporary kitchen or a sleek living space, the AVENTOS top family ensures that your cabinets are not only stylish but also effortless to use. The AVENTOS top range comes with Blum’s BLUMOTION soft-close as standard. Or for an enhanced experience, choose Blum’s SERVO-DRIVE electrical opening support system; you can customize your cabinets to provide an exceptional user experience, making everyday tasks more enjoyable.