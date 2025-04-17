AutoMate Vehicle Lift

Multiple level apartment building carpark lifts maximise your lettable car parking space

As inner city residential space becomes more tightly packed, the same space pressures are applied to car parking spaces. Maximising the potential of your apartment development, requires access to multiple parking levels without sacrificing parking slots for space hungry ramps.

Traffic Flow

Managing smooth flow of multiple vehicle users, Safetech will take the time to understand your site requirements, work in with your traffic consultants and provide advice, making the management of vehicle parking the smoothest aspect of your project.

We will understand your size, control, ventilation and finish requirements and deliver you an optimised solution, from specification through to installation, commissioning.

Our experience as Australia’s largest manufacturer of lifting solutions ensures that you can be confident that your hoist or lift will be reliable, conform to Australian regulations and is backed by an Australian wide support network.

Features and Benefits:

Up to 14m and 4 levels

Passenger Vehicles and Mixed Use (Light Rigid Truck)

Lift style control program including queuing

Remote operation options including Infra-Red

Ventilation systems

Applications: