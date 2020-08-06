Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Safetech
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Safetech Freight Hoists Storage King Marsden Park
Safetech Freight Hoists
Safetech Freight Hoists Double Garage
Safetech Freight Hoists Storage
Safetech Freight Hoists Storage King Marsden Park
Safetech Freight Hoists
Safetech Freight Hoists Double Garage
Safetech Freight Hoists Storage

Australian freight hoists

Last Updated on 06 Aug 2020

There was a time when industrial Freight Hoists were the ugly ducklings of the lifting industry. Safetech has redefined Freight Hoists with innovative new designs introducing intuitive stainless-steel control panels, low profile pitless hoists, high speed 100% duty cycle doors, smooth, quiet travel and a host of functional and aesthetic improvements.

Overview
Description

Raising the Standard

There was a time when industrial Freight Hoists were the ugly ducklings of the lifting industry. Safetech has redefined Freight Hoists with innovative new designs introducing intuitive stainless-steel control panels, low profile pitless hoists, high speed 100% duty cycle doors, smooth, quiet travel and a host of functional and aesthetic improvements. Our DuraFast doors ensure the fastest cycle time of any hoist sold in the Australian market.

The Safetech Freight Hoist elevates the user and owner experience. Easier to use, more durable than our competitors and available in a wider range of capacities for goods only and goods plus personnel. They deliver effective, safe vertical transport of goods and personnel up to 4 levels and 10-tonne capacity.

Safetech Freight Hoists are relied upon throughout Australia and internationally. Every day thousands of trips are made using our hoists in retail stores, shopping centres, warehouses, self-storage centres and mining and manufacturing applications.

For goods-only applications that require a smaller, cost-efficient and more compact footprint Safetech offers the Freight Mate. Only available from Safetech, Freight Mate eliminates the need for forklifts to load mezzanines - creating a safer, worker-friendly environment.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Office 14A/65 Elizabeth Street

Display AddressMorningside, QLD

Queensland Office Level 1, 1, 505 Lytton Road

Display AddressMt Waverley, VIC

Victoria Office 1A-21 Lionel Road,

Display AddressVictoria, VIC

Head Office 39-45 Della Torre Road

1800 674 566
Display AddressCanning Vale,, WA

Western Australia Office 15-16/64-66 Bannister Road

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap