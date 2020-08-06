Australian freight hoists

Raising the Standard

There was a time when industrial Freight Hoists were the ugly ducklings of the lifting industry. Safetech has redefined Freight Hoists with innovative new designs introducing intuitive stainless-steel control panels, low profile pitless hoists, high speed 100% duty cycle doors, smooth, quiet travel and a host of functional and aesthetic improvements. Our DuraFast doors ensure the fastest cycle time of any hoist sold in the Australian market.

The Safetech Freight Hoist elevates the user and owner experience. Easier to use, more durable than our competitors and available in a wider range of capacities for goods only and goods plus personnel. They deliver effective, safe vertical transport of goods and personnel up to 4 levels and 10-tonne capacity.

Safetech Freight Hoists are relied upon throughout Australia and internationally. Every day thousands of trips are made using our hoists in retail stores, shopping centres, warehouses, self-storage centres and mining and manufacturing applications.

For goods-only applications that require a smaller, cost-efficient and more compact footprint Safetech offers the Freight Mate. Only available from Safetech, Freight Mate eliminates the need for forklifts to load mezzanines - creating a safer, worker-friendly environment.