Austral Verta range

Stemming from modern trends, the new Verta™ Series door hardware from Austral Lock encompasses innovation, design and style. Verta™ boasts a classic shape reinvented with modern touches and precision engineering that will enhance your home inside and out. From the striking entrance pull handle, to the ingenious design and detailing of the levers, Verta™ will add designer accents to every aspect of your home.

Lineal architecture and tactile surface design

Starting with a classic square shape, the designers added in subtle design features to define, elevate and modernise. Verta™, as a modern refinement of a classic, matches premium quality functionality with a contemporary twist. The series’ design features subtle, architectural lines which create planes to reflect light in every direction, while the straight edges transition to gently rounded backs, curving into your hand and creating a soft touching point.

316 marine grade stainless steel

Each item in the Verta™ Series is constructed from solid 316 marine grade stainless steel. This material is one of the most durable substrates giving Verta™ durability and a superior finish that can withstand all types of weather conditions Australia-wide.

Quality and precision

Radius corners are micro-millimetre perfect and curved edges are polished with watch-maker precision. After construction Verta™ is vigorously tested to commercial standards of 200,000 cycles ensuring it will work first time, every time.

For more information visit the Austral Lock website or read the brochure here.