Au.diTile: Perforated timber ceiling tiles

The Au.diTile system is a combination of Au.diTile perforated acoustic tile and Au.diFrame grid members, resulting in a premium finish, natural look ceiling which offers unlimited ceiling access. Each Au.diTile panel is a single machined timber composite core with a selected pre-finished face and an acoustically treated back. These panels are laid into the Au.diFrame aluminium grid system, in one of the specialist finishes available or alternatively, a standard grid system may be used.

Key features:

Custom design your ceiling

Au.diTile offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, or choose your own perforation patterns / diameters and custom tailor to suit both your aesthetic and acoustic requirements

Laid into standard grid systems allows the incorporation of modular lighting and ventilation fittings with unlimited ceiling access

Aimed to assist in noise reduction, Au.diTile offers a selection of open areas for specific acoustic control



