Au.diTile: Perforated timber ceiling tiles
Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017
The Au.diTile system is a combination of Au.diTile perforated acoustic tile and Au.diFrame grid members, resulting in a premium finish, natural look ceiling which offers unlimited ceiling access. Each Au.diTile panel is a single machined timber composite core with a selected pre-finished face and an acoustically treated back.
Overview
Premium functionality providing unlimited ceiling access.
The Au.diTile system is a combination of Au.diTile perforated acoustic tile and Au.diFrame grid members, resulting in a premium finish, natural look ceiling which offers unlimited ceiling access. Each Au.diTile panel is a single machined timber composite core with a selected pre-finished face and an acoustically treated back. These panels are laid into the Au.diFrame aluminium grid system, in one of the specialist finishes available or alternatively, a standard grid system may be used.
Key features:
- Custom design your ceiling
Au.diTile offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, or choose your own perforation patterns / diameters and custom tailor to suit both your aesthetic and acoustic requirements
- Functionality with unlimited ceiling access
Laid into standard grid systems allows the incorporation of modular lighting and ventilation fittings with unlimited ceiling access
- Range of acoustic options
Aimed to assist in noise reduction, Au.diTile offers a selection of open areas for specific acoustic control
Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.