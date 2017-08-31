Logo
Au.diTile: Perforated timber ceiling tiles

Last Updated on 31 Aug 2017

The Au.diTile system is a combination of Au.diTile perforated acoustic tile and Au.diFrame grid members, resulting in a premium finish, natural look ceiling which offers unlimited ceiling access. Each Au.diTile panel is a single machined timber composite core with a selected pre-finished face and an acoustically treated back.

Overview
Description

Premium functionality providing unlimited ceiling access.

The Au.diTile system is a combination of Au.diTile perforated acoustic tile and Au.diFrame grid members, resulting in a premium finish, natural look ceiling which offers unlimited ceiling access. Each Au.diTile panel is a single machined timber composite core with a selected pre-finished face and an acoustically treated back. These panels are laid into the Au.diFrame aluminium grid system, in one of the specialist finishes available or alternatively, a standard grid system may be used.

Key features:

  • Custom design your ceiling
    Au.diTile offers a standard range of pre-finished timber grain and decorative surfaces, or choose your own perforation patterns / diameters and custom tailor to suit both your aesthetic and acoustic requirements
  • Functionality with unlimited ceiling access
    Laid into standard grid systems allows the incorporation of modular lighting and ventilation fittings with unlimited ceiling access
  • Range of acoustic options
    Aimed to assist in noise reduction, Au.diTile offers a selection of open areas for specific acoustic control

Contact Atkar Group for a product demonstration.

Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
