Atkar Au.diCube Ceiling
Atkar Au.diCube Ceiling
Atkar Au.diCube Ceiling Restaurant
Atkar Au.diCube Ceiling Square
Atkar Group AudiCube Ceiling Image

Au.diCube: The most sought after architectural acoustic system of 2024

Last Updated on 22 Jan 2024

Transform your space with the Au.diCube by Atkar. Au.diCube acoustic ceiling system combines beautiful timber finishes with a bespoke 3-dimensional cubed design. Experience the warmth and richness of timber with Atkar’s exquisite finishes. The choice of high-quality timber adds a natural and inviting element to your surroundings, creating a harmonious blend of style and acoustic performance.

Description

Transform your space with the Au.diCube by Atkar.

Atkar’s stylish new Au.diCube acoustic ceiling system combines beautiful timber finishes with a bespoke 3-dimensional cubed design.

Experience the warmth and richness of timber with Atkar’s exquisite finishes. The choice of high-quality timber adds a natural and inviting element to your surroundings, creating a harmonious blend of style and acoustic performance.

The superior sound-absorption capabilities of Au.diCube ensures each project sounds as good as it looks!

Finish Options available for Au.diCube below:

  • Inluxe Laminate
  • Inluxe Image
  • Inluxe Veneer
  • Inluxe Colour

Colour selection:

  • Inluxe Colour range
  • Inluxe Veneer range

Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
