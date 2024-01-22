Au.diCube: The most sought after architectural acoustic system of 2024

Transform your space with the Au.diCube by Atkar.

Atkar’s stylish new Au.diCube acoustic ceiling system combines beautiful timber finishes with a bespoke 3-dimensional cubed design.

Experience the warmth and richness of timber with Atkar’s exquisite finishes. The choice of high-quality timber adds a natural and inviting element to your surroundings, creating a harmonious blend of style and acoustic performance.

The superior sound-absorption capabilities of Au.diCube ensures each project sounds as good as it looks!

Finish Options available for Au.diCube below:

Inluxe Laminate

Inluxe Image

Inluxe Veneer

Inluxe Colour

Colour selection: