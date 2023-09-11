Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom

Infini provides a new opportunity for Architects & Interior Designers to fully realise their creativity. Infini allows any Atkar products to be finished with almost any look imaginable, from customised timber finishes, gradients, logos, photos and limitless natural finishes such as stone.

Infini is cost effective - comparing well against common industry finishes, and is very durable.

Infini can be used internally or externally, on the entire range of Atkar's products (except DesignerWood and Vogl).

Infini is truly cutting edge, and is a real disruptor in the acoustic lining industry.

