Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Atkar Logo
Atkar Group
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom
|

Atkar Infini: Full creative freedom

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2023

Infini provides a new opportunity for Architects & Interior Designers to fully realise their creativity. Infini allows any Atkar products to be finished with almost any look imaginable, from customised timber finishes, gradients, logos, photos and limitless natural finishes such as stone. Infini is cost effective - comparing well against common industry finishes, and is very durable.

Overview
Description

Infini provides a new opportunity for Architects & Interior Designers to fully realise their creativity. Infini allows any Atkar products to be finished with almost any look imaginable, from customised timber finishes, gradients, logos, photos and limitless natural finishes such as stone.

Infini is cost effective - comparing well against common industry finishes, and is very durable.
Infini can be used internally or externally, on the entire range of Atkar's products (except DesignerWood and Vogl).

Infini is truly cutting edge, and is a real disruptor in the acoustic lining industry.

{^youtubevideo|(width)480|(height)295|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl-V1vzbnCw|(loop)False^}

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

29.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHallam, VIC

17 - 19 David Lee Road

1300 333 833
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap