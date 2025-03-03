Moddex Assistrail disability handrail systems ensure that the mobility impaired or vision impaired can traverse your site safely and with ease.

You have the peace of mind of knowing that Moddex Disability Handrails comply with the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) and will adapt to every building classification within the National Construction Code (NCC) and the New Zealand Building Code.

With 15 configurations available in the Assistrail family, Moddex Disability Handrails offer:

Single or double rail requirements for primary and secondary schools

Smooth and continuous top rails for compliance with AS1428 and DDA

Galvanized zinc for durability and corrosion resistance

Fully compliant AS/NZS 1428 modular kerbrails

Assistrail handrails can be used on a variety of applications, including but not limited to; DDA access ramps and stairs, fire stairs, educational facilities, mezzanine safety, aged care, medical, public access areas & community centres.