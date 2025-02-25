The ASSA ABLOY SG Expression is an advanced design speedgate that combines a fully customisable colour palette and flexible design options with the latest digital entrance technology. This speedgate lets you transform what would otherwise be a standard pedestrian traffic control feature into a celebration of your brand expression.

Available in multiple finishes and cabinet designs (Open, Boxed or Centre Glass), the ASSA ABLOY SG Expression is easily adaptable to your interior design requirements — and is a simple and attractive way to showcase your brand identity.

With this sleek, modular design, we are intentionally aiming to move both your body and your mind. This is what we call moving by design: a different way to experience access control.

Integrated technologies

The ASSA ABLOY SG Expression is designed and equipped for a positive experience of secure access. Your people flow experience will benefit from the latest advances in identification technologies and digital traffic management, all working together to smooth the way for efficient access that your visitors will appreciate.

Advanced security

As an innovative addition to the ASSA ABLOY Security Entrance Control portfolio, SG Expression is designed for seamless integration with existing entrance system products and solutions. It gives you even more flexibility in designing controlled high-flow passage that will fit right in with any project size and scope.

Customisable design

The ASSA ABLOY SG Expression is designed to make an impression. Thanks to its sleek rounded details, modular construct options and wide range of colour customisation opportunities, this speedgate helps you transform pedestrian access control points into engaging design complements to your brand.

Accessible for all

Anyone should be able to physically move in and out of buildings, no matter their age or physical abilities. The SG Expression’s wider passageway options, as well as the audiovisual guidance provided by its LED light bands, makes it easy for wheelchair users, parents with strollers or couriers to pass through as well.