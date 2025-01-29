ASSA ABLOY SL hygienic ICU 521

The definitive ICU/CCU door solution

A global leader in healthcare door systems

In critical hospital environments, safe, efficient patient care requires a versatile, feature-rich family of sliding doors. At ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, we specialise in building, installing, and servicing ICU/CCU door systems capable of delivering years of robust, reliable performance. From the safety and convenience of our touchless technology and automatic operation, the carefully engineered, high-performance Assa Abloy SL Hygienic ICU system helps you overcome today’s healthcare challenges.

Larger clear opening door system

ASSA ABLOY SL Hygienic sliding doors for patient and ICU rooms maximise clear door opening to satisfy the demanding needs of patient transportation and equipment.

Full-service architectural support

To provide architects, contractors, and facility managers with in-depth expertise and support, the ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems Architectural SpecDesk provides selection guidance, application advice, specification development, plan review, and code compliance expertise.

Innovation is always standard

The SL Hygienic platform is available with a variety of features to help you meet any architectural or operational challenge.

SL Hygienic Touchless

Ideal for hospital environments, the ASSA ABLOY SL Hygienic Touchless door package conveniently opens automatically without the need for handles, in addition to an overhead presence sensor to ensure safe operation. It’s touchless operation helps to minimise the risk of spreading disease.

SL Hygienic Quiet

Achieve a quiet and restful environment for patients and guests with the option of double or triple insulated glass with a Sound Transmission Class (STC) glazing rating of up to 42. SL Hygienic Quiet helps to minimise external noise, increase privacy, and maintain a relaxed environment for fast recovery.

SL Hygienic Switch

Create privacy in an instant with the SL Hygienic Switch package. This high-tech option utilises switchable privacy glass, to switch back and forth between a clear door panel and a non-transparent opaque panel when needed. It is well suited for ICU, specialist rooms or laboratory environments.

33% wider opening than traditional 2 panel-door design

Designed to meet the demands for safe, efficient patient care, our revolutionary equal-leaf design offers a 5-7% increase in clear door opening over other manual and standard automatic sliding systems with no restrictions for positive latch, or C handles. The telescopic functionality features an internal transmission, which eliminates noise and delivers a smooth, simple opening and closing.

Nurse and bed functionality

Set the automatic door to open at any specified distance with the ‘nurse function’ and avoid needing the door to open to 100%, enabling a fast, seamless entry. Alternatively, with the ‘bed function’ set the opening to 100% to enable a clear passage for patient transportation and emergencies. Switch between functions via a controlled switch or separate touchless devices.

Carefully engineered for the future of healthcare

Touchless self-closing system

The convenient self-closing system shuts the active leaf to a positive latch position, which ensures a smooth, quiet action, helps minimise infection, reduce contact points and prevents the door from being inadvertently left open.

Connected system

With an IoT connected system of doors, enable the collection and exchange of data with the asset management team and our service technicians to ensure maximum uptime.

Infection control

SL Hygienic ICU has been designed to control air leakage in a negative pressure environment.