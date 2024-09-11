ASL Acoustic Soffit Liner

Thermal and acoustic soffit and slab liner

ASL is designed as a high-performing acoustic and thermal lining for all types of soffits, slabs, and ceiling applications. Autex Acoustics offers a Takeback Programme where we collect uncontaminated ASL offcuts and panels. We feed them back into the manufacturing process to create ASL Reclaim, a new truly circular ASL option using recycled fibres and Autex Acoustics products at the end of their life. Each ASL Reclaim panel has a unique colour, depending on the materials available.

Features and benefits

Made from 100% polyester fibre

Safe to touch

Naturally resistant to insects and vermin

Made in Australia

Engineered to improve the thermal performance and energy efficiency of buildings

Lowers noise levels by controlling reverberation times in enclosed spaces and reduces noise spill

Thermally bonded without harmful chemicals

Takeback programme for end-of-life recycling

Carbon neutral



