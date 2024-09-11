Logo
Autex ASL Blackburn Ceiling
Autex ASL Car Park
Autex ASL Close Up Ceiling
Autex ASL Main Image
Autex ASL Penguin Parade
Autex ASL Shops
|

ASL Acoustic Soffit Liner

Last Updated on 11 Sep 2024

Overview
Description

Thermal and acoustic soffit and slab liner

ASL is designed as a high-performing acoustic and thermal lining for all types of soffits, slabs, and ceiling applications. Autex Acoustics offers a Takeback Programme where we collect uncontaminated ASL offcuts and panels. We feed them back into the manufacturing process to create ASL Reclaim, a new truly circular ASL option using recycled fibres and Autex Acoustics products at the end of their life. Each ASL Reclaim panel has a unique colour, depending on the materials available.

Features and benefits

  • Made from 100% polyester fibre
  • Safe to touch
  • Naturally resistant to insects and vermin
  • Made in Australia
  • Engineered to improve the thermal performance and energy efficiency of buildings
  • Lowers noise levels by controlling reverberation times in enclosed spaces and reduces noise spill
  • Thermally bonded without harmful chemicals
  • Takeback programme for end-of-life recycling
  • Carbon neutral

Categories

  • Carparks and soffits
  • Open plan offices
  • Meeting/VC rooms
  • Restaurant and bars
  • Commercial/Office space
  • Education
  • Residential

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
