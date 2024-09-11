ASL Acoustic Soffit Liner
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2024
ASL is designed as a high-performing acoustic and thermal lining for all types of soffits, slabs, and ceiling applications. Autex Acoustics offers a Takeback Programme where we collect uncontaminated ASL offcuts and panels. We feed them back into the manufacturing process to create ASL Reclaim.
Overview
Thermal and acoustic soffit and slab liner
ASL is designed as a high-performing acoustic and thermal lining for all types of soffits, slabs, and ceiling applications. Autex Acoustics offers a Takeback Programme where we collect uncontaminated ASL offcuts and panels. We feed them back into the manufacturing process to create ASL Reclaim, a new truly circular ASL option using recycled fibres and Autex Acoustics products at the end of their life. Each ASL Reclaim panel has a unique colour, depending on the materials available.
Features and benefits
- Made from 100% polyester fibre
- Safe to touch
- Naturally resistant to insects and vermin
- Made in Australia
- Engineered to improve the thermal performance and energy efficiency of buildings
- Lowers noise levels by controlling reverberation times in enclosed spaces and reduces noise spill
- Thermally bonded without harmful chemicals
- Takeback programme for end-of-life recycling
- Carbon neutral
Categories
- Carparks and soffits
- Open plan offices
- Meeting/VC rooms
- Restaurant and bars
- Commercial/Office space
- Education
- Residential
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160