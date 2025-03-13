Logo
Asim hardware by Alspec

Last Updated on 13 Mar 2025

Inspired by the sharp lines of Mount Kosciuszko, the Asim hardware range has been designed to complement the clean lines and robustness of our window and door frames. This range includes a square-shaped design that adds a touch of architectural sophistication to any project. Asim Sliding Lock body may be connected to multipoint kits to provide three-point locking.

  • Product checkVersatile Locking Mechanisms
  • Product checkAutomatic Self-Latching Mechanism
  • Product checkAustralian Designed and Manufactured
Overview
Description

Alspec-Asim-LOGO-2.jpg

Inspired by the sharp lines of Mount Kosciuszko, the Asim hardware range has been designed to complement the clean lines and robustness of our window and door frames. This range includes a square-shaped design that adds a touch of architectural sophistication to any project.

Asim Sliding Lock body may be connected to multipoint kits to provide three-point locking. These kits provide a top and a bottom bolt, each connected to the main lock body by a steel cable or rod. The remote bolts are activated whenever the door is locked by key or snib.

Designed and Made in Australia for Australian Conditions.

Asim sliding security lock

A reliable mortice lock for sliding security doors with a stainless steel hook beak that is retracted by an outside or inside snib lever. Closing the door causes the hook beak in the lock to self-latch and engage with the catch plate automatically. Once the beak is engaged, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.

Asim hinged projection bolt security lock

A reliable mortice lock for hinged doors having a latch bolt that is retracted by an outside or inside lever. Closing the door causes an auxiliary bolt to release the latch bolt enabling it to enter the aperture in a strike plate. Once fully extended, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.

Asim hook bolt lock

A reliable mortice lock for hinged security doors having with a pivoting latch bolt that is retracted by an outside or inside lever. Closing the door causes an auxiliary bolt to release the latch bolt enabling it to enter the strike plate. Once fully extended, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Alspec Asim Hinged Hook Bolt Security Lock

887.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alspec Asim Hinged Projection Bolt Security Lock

1.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Alspec Asim Sliding Security Lock

773.83 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
