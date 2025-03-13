Asim hardware by Alspec

Inspired by the sharp lines of Mount Kosciuszko, the Asim hardware range has been designed to complement the clean lines and robustness of our window and door frames. This range includes a square-shaped design that adds a touch of architectural sophistication to any project.

Asim Sliding Lock body may be connected to multipoint kits to provide three-point locking. These kits provide a top and a bottom bolt, each connected to the main lock body by a steel cable or rod. The remote bolts are activated whenever the door is locked by key or snib.

Designed and Made in Australia for Australian Conditions.

Asim sliding security lock

A reliable mortice lock for sliding security doors with a stainless steel hook beak that is retracted by an outside or inside snib lever. Closing the door causes the hook beak in the lock to self-latch and engage with the catch plate automatically. Once the beak is engaged, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.

Asim hinged projection bolt security lock

A reliable mortice lock for hinged doors having a latch bolt that is retracted by an outside or inside lever. Closing the door causes an auxiliary bolt to release the latch bolt enabling it to enter the aperture in a strike plate. Once fully extended, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.

Asim hook bolt lock

A reliable mortice lock for hinged security doors having with a pivoting latch bolt that is retracted by an outside or inside lever. Closing the door causes an auxiliary bolt to release the latch bolt enabling it to enter the strike plate. Once fully extended, it may be locked (or unlocked) from either side by key.