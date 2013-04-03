To ensure compliance with Building Code of Australia (BCA) Section J, insulation must be allowed sufficient space under the roof sheet to recover to its design thickness, other than where it is compressed between cladding and supporting members. This requirement ensures that the performance of the insulation is not lost due to the compression of the insulation below the roof sheet. CSR Bradford offers a number of solutions to satisfy this requirement.

Our Ashgrid roof spacer system consists of galvanised bars and supporting brackets pre-assembled in 1.2m sections.

Additional benefits of the new Bradford Ashgrid are:

Ashgrid Spacers now available with pre-loaded screws to make compliance even easier by saving you both time and money. The new release Ashgrid brackets are fitted with pre-loaded 12-14 x 30 Buildex tek screws which are tightly fitted into a rubber retainer to enhance thermal break and also to help in substantially reducing installation time.

The Buildex tek screws suit all applications up to and including 2.5mm thick purlins

Screws are corrosion resistant coated (Climaseal 3) to AS3566-1 as well as being FM Global approved.

Four screws per 1.2m length are still all that is needed, meaning fewer screws per lineal metre are needed to assemble compared to other competitor spacing products.

Ashgrid has maintained the previous key features that originally made it a premium building product, which include being:

Total R-Value systems for all climate zones using the broadest range of bracket heights (up to 120mm) on the market to ensure the closest match to insulation blanket thickness. Cyclonic rated for roofs in all cyclonic regions across the full range of bracket heights (full wind tunnel test results available upon request).

with both pierce and concealed fixed roofing systems without the need for end caps or plugs- Ashgrid bars have no holes or protrusions to interfere with roofing screws. Easy onsite installation with preassembled brackets supplied with only 4 screws per 1.2m length, requires fewer screws per lineal metre than any other competitor spacer product (non-cyclonic systems).

Safebridge® is different toRoof Spacers in the sense that it does not raise the height of the roof as it uses the depth of the purlins to provide a cavity for the insulation to recover to its design thickness.

Safebridge® incorporates a unique safety feature into an integrated and cost effective system

- Wire pulley system removes workers from the exposed roof edge during construction, providing an unprecedented level of safety. BCA compliant - Uses the depth of the purlins to provide a cavity for the insulation to recover to its design thickness, rather than create a space above the purlin.

- Uses the depth of the purlins to provide a cavity for the insulation to recover to its design thickness, rather than create a space above the purlin. Lower roof line – Use of purlin space eliminates need to elevate the overall roof or fascia height resulting in a lower roof line compared to traditional roof spacers that elevate the roof sheet above the purlin.

Predetermined height of the purlin bridging can be set. Material and labour time savings - Offers wider purlin and foil, as well as eliminates the need to apply safety mesh over purlins, providing substantial savings without compromise to safety or the finished look of the facing.

- Offers wider purlin and foil, as well as eliminates the need to apply safety mesh over purlins, providing substantial savings without compromise to safety or the finished look of the facing. Cyclonic rated - Suitable for cyclonic and non-cyclonic regions.

Effective insulation is mandatory in commercial buildings. Bradford Insulation (CSR) Ashgrid Spacers and Safebridge® Roof Systems help ensure Section J requirements are not only met but maintained for the life of the building.