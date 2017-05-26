Capral Aluminium hold an obsession with precision. The Artisan Folding Door is the result of this obsession.

Create harmony, balance, and a greater sense of ease with a door that moves and feels like no other, because it is made like no other.

Incorporating Effortless Motion Technology (EMT™), Capral’s AGS SmartHinge™, and Easy Gliding channel, the Artisan Folding door is the quietest and smoothest door on the market.

Features and benefits: