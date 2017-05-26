Logo
Carpal Artisan Folding Door
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Dining Area
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Kunzea Living Room
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Living Roomn
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Living Room Middleton Residence
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Living Room Middleton Residence Alfresco
Carpal Artisan Folding Door Outdoor
Capral: Artisan folding door

Last Updated on 26 May 2017

Capral Aluminium hold an obsession with precision. The Artisan Folding Door is the result of this obsession. Create harmony, balance, and a greater sense of ease with a door that moves and feels like no other, because it is made like no other.

Overview
Description

Capral Aluminium hold an obsession with precision. The Artisan Folding Door is the result of this obsession.

Create harmony, balance, and a greater sense of ease with a door that moves and feels like no other, because it is made like no other.

Incorporating Effortless Motion Technology (EMT™), Capral’s AGS SmartHinge™, and Easy Gliding channel, the Artisan Folding door is the quietest and smoothest door on the market.

Features and benefits:

  • AGS ‘Smart Groove’ technology
  • Heavy duty roller (75kg load per panel)
  • AGS SmartHinge™
  • Marine grade stainless steel
  • Effortless Motion Technology (EMT™)

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Capral Artisan Folding Door Brochure

3.81 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCardiff, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cardiff 3/46 Munibung Rd

0249024010
Display AddressRockdale, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Rockdale 432 West Botany Street

0295971177
Display AddressUnanderra, NSW

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wollongong 270 Nolan St

0242729661
Display AddressWinnellie, NT

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Winnellie 8 Mataram Street

0889844211
Display AddressArcherfield, QLD

Alumimium Sales And Trading Centres Archerfield 266 Beatty Road

07 3277 0554
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Burleigh Heads 2 Rothcote Court

0755927790
Display AddressCairns, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Cairns 293 Little Spence Street

0740354377
Display AddressDeception Bay, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Deception Bay 10-12 Imboon St

07 3038 0005
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Garbutt 303 Woolcock Street

0747246100
Display AddressKunda Park, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kunda Park 17 Kerryl Street

0754451522
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Slacks Creek 67 Parramatta Road

0732909400
Display AddressKilburn, SA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Kilburn 70 Grand Junction Road

1300361877
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Glenorchy 116 Grove Road

0362732161
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Campbellfield 151 Barry Road

1800258646
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Laverton North Unit 3 38-40 Little Boundary Road

0393153781
Display AddressWangara, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Wangara 2 Competition Way

0893028560
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Alumimium Sales and Trading Centres Welshpool Unit 3 16-18 Kewdale Road

0893567811
