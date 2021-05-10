Porcelain tiles: Art Tiles collection

Demonstrating the freedom afforded by Kaolin Tiles’ cutting-edge manufacturing systems, Feature Looks are a celebration of the company’s favourite textiles, rendered on its enduring tiles. Designed for homes or working environments, Art Tiles pieces can introduce the motif of a material, textile or style that plays a role in a lifestyle or business, presenting it in embroidered or engraved profiles.

Art Tiles are a popular choice in small or large format applications. Celebrating the absolute freedom of creativity, Art Tiles pieces result from the alchemy of artistic expression and Kaolin product. The sets come in infinite connecting patterns that have no limitation as to size; the Tropical Breeze collection comes in a set of three connected 900 mm × 1,800 mm tiles, providing a unique set of 2,700 mm × 1,800 mm.