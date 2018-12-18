Support arms around the toilet give assistance to sit and stand
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2018
Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a support arm to enable users to have a good posture and body balance. The Folding Support Arm range from Pressalit, is a dedicated collection of supportive equipment that has been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in finishes, colour and profile options.
Overview
Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a support arm to enable users to have a good posture and body balance.
The Folding Support Arm range from Pressalit, is a dedicated collection of supportive equipment that has been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in finishes, colour and profile options, there are a multitude of designs formats to accommodate an expansive variety of need.
Features and benefits:
- Ergonomically shaped to aid user safety and confidence
- Weight load tested from 120kg – 150kg
- Fixed and adjustable heights variants of support arm
- Slip resistant and tactile finishes across all designs
- Simple folding design with no finger traps
- Elegant Scandinavian lines add a design appeal that’s hard to beat
- Colour options that fit well in Dementia designed aged care buildings
Via DKJO, Pressalit is delighted to showcase their “TMA 3” combo to the Australian residential market.
Comprising of an increased height free-standing toilet, complete with integral folding support arms and ergonomic toilet seat, you can customise your final choice of TMA 3, with the ability to have toilet seat in either white, grey or blue.
Additional highlights include:
- The TMA 3 can be installed into a corner at a 45-degree angle, giving space for carers
- Support arms raise and lower independently of one another (Load rated to 150 kg)
- Dual toilet roll holder allows paper placement either on the left or right according to need
- Hygienic profile of the Rimfree S trap toilet promotes superior hygiene (Load rated to 400 kg)
- Elevated toilet seat platform of 480mm from FFL improves accessibility