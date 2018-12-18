Support arms around the toilet give assistance to sit and stand

Danish design and manufacture at its very best, Pressalit delivers a support arm to enable users to have a good posture and body balance.

The Folding Support Arm range from Pressalit, is a dedicated collection of supportive equipment that has been developed principally for people with limited mobility. Hosting a wide variation in finishes, colour and profile options, there are a multitude of designs formats to accommodate an expansive variety of need.

Features and benefits:

Ergonomically shaped to aid user safety and confidence

Weight load tested from 120kg – 150kg

Fixed and adjustable heights variants of support arm

Slip resistant and tactile finishes across all designs

Simple folding design with no finger traps

Elegant Scandinavian lines add a design appeal that’s hard to beat

Colour options that fit well in Dementia designed aged care buildings

Via DKJO, Pressalit is delighted to showcase their “TMA 3” combo to the Australian residential market.

Comprising of an increased height free-standing toilet, complete with integral folding support arms and ergonomic toilet seat, you can customise your final choice of TMA 3, with the ability to have toilet seat in either white, grey or blue.

Additional highlights include: