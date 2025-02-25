ArmourFloor®: Engineered timber overlay
Last Updated on 25 Feb 2025
Big River’s Uncoated Engineered Australian Hardwood Flooring is manufactured exclusively in Australia by the Big River Group. Every board is engineered from five layers of Australian eucalypt hardwood sheets bonded together to form a solid, stable floorboard. Each layer has its grain aligned at right-angles to the next, creating an extremely stable structure.
Overview
The special cross-ply manufacturing process creates boards with the genuine beauty of forest timbers but with greater resistance to shrinkage than solid timber boards. ArmourFloor® hardwood flooring remains stable in air-conditioned environments, over heated slabs and adjacent to patio doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.
All Big River engineered flooring is milled from managed regrowth and plantation forest hardwoods. Big River hardwood flooring is Australian Forestry Standard (AFS) Chain of Custody certified.
Engineered Overlay is supplied “raw” without coating for installation and then is sanded and polished on site as a traditional timber floor. However unlike solid timber flooring, Engineered Overlay:
- Does not require a plywood underlay or sub-floor
- Can be directly stuck to concrete floors
- Does not require on-site acclimatisation
- Does not requires face fixing at 138mm or 189mm widths
- Comes with a 25-year stability warranty – no unsightly gaps.
Contact
