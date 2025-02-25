ArmourFloor®: Engineered timber overlay

Big River’s Uncoated Engineered Australian Hardwood Flooring is manufactured exclusively in Australia by the Big River Group.

Every board is engineered from five layers of Australian eucalypt hardwood sheets bonded together to form a solid, stable floorboard. Each layer has its grain aligned at right-angles to the next, creating an extremely stable structure.

The special cross-ply manufacturing process creates boards with the genuine beauty of forest timbers but with greater resistance to shrinkage than solid timber boards. ArmourFloor® hardwood flooring remains stable in air-conditioned environments, over heated slabs and adjacent to patio doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

All Big River engineered flooring is milled from managed regrowth and plantation forest hardwoods. Big River hardwood flooring is Australian Forestry Standard (AFS) Chain of Custody certified.

Engineered Overlay is supplied “raw” without coating for installation and then is sanded and polished on site as a traditional timber floor. However unlike solid timber flooring, Engineered Overlay: