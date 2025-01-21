Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Paarhammer Windows and Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Paarhammer Architectural Giant Lift-Slide Doors Residential Interior
Paarhammer Architectural Lift-Slide Door Combination Residential Interior
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Doors Residential
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Range Residential
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Windows Residential
Paarhammer Heritage Windows Residential
Paarhammer Architectural Giant Lift-Slide Doors Residential Interior
Paarhammer Architectural Lift-Slide Door Combination Residential Interior
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Doors Residential
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Range Residential
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Windows Residential
Paarhammer Heritage Windows Residential
||

Architectural timber range

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2025

Outstanding strength, performance and versatility in size and shape, these high-performance windows and doors are made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber or FSC® certified timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware.

Overview
Description

Outstanding strength, performance and versatility in size and shape, these high-performance windows and doors are made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber or FSC® certified timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware.

Range Inclusions:

  • American Oak timber or FSC® certified Manilkara
  • Custom made to almost any size and shape
  • Frame thickness IV 78mm for triple glazed
  • Frame thickness IV 68mm for double glazed
  • Double glazed with 14-20mm argon filled airgap, depending on glass thickness
  • Triple glazed with 2x 12-16mm argon-filled airgap, depending on glass thickness
  • German hardware fittings, recessed mounted
  • Flat joints
  • Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains
  • Timely delivery and installer training
  • Industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass
  • Noise reduction standard 35dB, can be increased up to 45dB
  • U-values from a very low 0.8
  • Suitable for Passive House

Windows

Highest star rated energy efficient windows made in Australia. Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, bi-fold, clerestory/tilt, heritage, and shaped.

Doors

Timber and glass doors with outstanding thermal qualities and security. Available in the following styles: lift-slide, giant lift-slide, stacker sliders, corner lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.

For further information see Paarhammer Architectural Timber Range

For all your window and door enquiries, please contact Paarhammer on 03 5368 1999.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Paarhammer Architectural Timber Range Doors

2.99 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Architectural Timber Range

413.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Architectural Timber Range Windows

7.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Information for Architects & Building Professionals

2.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBallan, VIC

53 Haddon Drive

03 5368 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap