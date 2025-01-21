Outstanding strength, performance and versatility in size and shape, these high-performance windows and doors are made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber or FSC® certified timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware.

Range Inclusions:

American Oak timber or FSC ® certified Manilkara

certified Manilkara Custom made to almost any size and shape

Frame thickness IV 78mm for triple glazed

Frame thickness IV 68mm for double glazed

Double glazed with 14-20mm argon filled airgap, depending on glass thickness

Triple glazed with 2x 12-16mm argon-filled airgap, depending on glass thickness

German hardware fittings, recessed mounted

Flat joints

Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains

Timely delivery and installer training

Industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass

Noise reduction standard 35dB, can be increased up to 45dB

U-values from a very low 0.8

Suitable for Passive House



Windows

Highest star rated energy efficient windows made in Australia. Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, bi-fold, clerestory/tilt, heritage, and shaped.

Doors

Timber and glass doors with outstanding thermal qualities and security. Available in the following styles: lift-slide, giant lift-slide, stacker sliders, corner lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.

For further information see Paarhammer Architectural Timber Range

For all your window and door enquiries, please contact Paarhammer on 03 5368 1999.