Architectural opening & closing louvre roof system

In the words of celebrity builder Barry Dubois Vergola is ‘a gift to architecture’.

By cleverly capturing the art of light and shade Vergola® breathes new life into outdoor spaces and redefines the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.

The filtered sunlight and delicate effects of shade created by a Vergola roof system create the perfect ambiance for architectural design.

Architect’s love the unparalleled versatility of the original Vergola® open-close louvre roof system.

Designed to maximise natural light, create beautiful interplays of light and shade, ensure optimal airflow, and boast an impressive 99.9% weatherproof rating, Vergola® stands as the epitome of outdoor comfort and functionality.

Creating the perfect balance of Light and Shade

Vergola’s® original open-close roof system is a masterpiece in the art of light and shade manipulation. It’s the adjustable louvres that are the secret to creating a fabulous atmosphere. Filtered sunlight and the delicate effects of shade add a touch of magic to any outdoor space. And when you want full sun, full shade or protection from the rain, you are in full control.

Innovative and award winning louvre design – the original & the best

A standout feature of the original Vergola® is its distinctive and award winning double-skin aerofoil-shaped louvre. Crafted with COLORBOND® steel, this unique louvre design forms an insulating air-gap that effectively reduces heat radiation to the area below. This advanced construction ensures that Vergola® provides superior cooling compared to single-skin aluminium opening louvre roof systems, enhancing your comfort even in the hottest weather.

High quality materials – no room for compromise

At Vergola®, we pride ourselves on using only the highest quality materials to ensure the longevity and durability of our louvre roofing systems. Unlike other alternatives that may opt for cheaper aluminium, Vergola® remains steadfast in utilising the superior Australian-made BlueScope® COLORBOND®.

COLORBOND®: The material of choice

Renowned as the roofing material of choice for nearly half of all new Australian homes and over 80% of Australian gutters and fascias, COLORBOND® stands out for its exceptional quality and longevity. With four layers of protection over a high-quality steel base, Vergola® louvres crafted from COLORBOND® steel are highly resistant to corrosion and maintain their aesthetic appeal for years to come.

Manufactured to Australian standards - Our commitment to quality extends to the manufacturing process, adhering to Australian Standards (AS1397 and AS/NZS 2728). Tested in some of the harshest Australian conditions over the last 50 years, genuine COLORBOND® steel is renowned for its durability and reliability.

Advanced technology for enhanced performance - COLORBOND® is manufactured from Zincalume® steel with an aluminium/zinc/magnesium alloy coating, ensuring strength and longevity surpassing aluminium alternatives. A conversion layer is applied to improve adhesion, while COLORBOND's® Super Polyester coating technology maintains the finish's 'as new' look for longer.

Resilience beyond compare - The exterior-grade paint baked onto the Zincalume® steel base provides VERGOLA® with resistance to chipping, peeling, and cracking, surpassing powder-coated aluminium louvres in durability.

Choose Vergola® for unmatched quality - When you choose Vergola®, you're choosing a louvre roofing system crafted from the finest materials, ensuring lasting quality, durability, and aesthetic appeal for years to come. *Activate® technology is not available for COLORBOND® Stainless steel, COLORBOND® Permagard® steel and COLORBOND® steel products with a galvanised steel substrate

Remote control convenience

Experience effortless comfort at your fingertips with Vergola’s® innovative remote control feature and create the perfect ambiance for any occasion with just the press of a button. Enjoy unparalleled convenience as you take full control of the light and shade, ensuring optimal comfort and relaxation.

With Vergola’s® remote control, enjoy the freedom to tailor your outdoor space precisely to your preferences, turning your backyard into your personal oasis effortlessly.

Complete control from your mobile device

The Vergola Smartphone App harnesses Bluetooth® technology to deliver unprecedented control over your Vergola’s louvre operations directly from your mobile device.

Mirroring the functions of both the Switch Plate and Remote Control, this innovative app facilitates seamless bay selection and scheduling, empowering you to personalise your outdoor experience with unmatched convenience and precision.

Rain sensor for peace of mind

Experience enhanced comfort and peace of mind with Vergola’s® advanced rain sensor technology. Designed to automatically close the louvres at the first hint of rain, the rain sensor provides reliable weather protection for your outdoor space.

With customisable settings, you have the flexibility to program your Vergola® to remain closed during inclement weather or seamlessly reopen once the rain subsides. This feature ensures optimal comfort and convenience, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor living space without worry.

CAD Drawings, Fixtures & Finishings Information

Vergola CAD Drawings (AutoCAD DXF, ArchiCAD & Revit models) and Fixtures & Finishings information are available for all architects and builders on the Vergola website. Additionally, our Design Consultant is available to assist you with any other information and support required when integrating a Vergola® into your building designs.