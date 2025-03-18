Architectural EnviroSlat decorative screening, fencing, facade and furniture from Futurewood
- Durability and Low Maintenance
- Versatile Design Options
- Environmentally Friendly
Overview
Futurewood EnviroSlat decorative fencing slats are a low maintenance timber alternative used for creating horizontal or vertical screens and other decorative screening, façade or fencing applications. Thanks to its composite timber formulation, this fencing/screening product is UV stable, resists termites, mould and rot, making it ideal for building in Australian conditions. The fencing/screening materials are available in 5 colours complete with a coarse sanded finish, providing a very realistic alternative to high maintenance timber.
The EnviroSlat product is available in a number of different profile sizes as well as custom made options. The combination of thickness and widths provides the ultimate flexibility when considering façade designs or decorative timber look features on walls/patios/garage doors and the like. The product is also used extensively for street furniture due to its low maintenance characteristics and environmental credentials. Typical stocked profiles include 70mm x 15mm, 40mm x 30mm and 60mm x 40mm. Custom made profiles include, 65mm x 19mm, 65mm x 32mm, 65mmx 50mm, 90mm x 40mm, 140mm x 35mm, 184mm x 24mm, 200mm x 50mm
The EnviroSlat colours run right through the specially formulated composite timber material so that small scratches can be easily removed.
Termite and Rot Resistant Decorative Screens:
- UV stable, solid colour is fade resistant
- Extremely low maintenance
- Rot and termite proof materials
- long 5.4 metre lengths or custom lengths
- 90% recycled/reclaimed product
EnviroSlat for Fencing and Gates:
- Front fencing
- Screening systems
- Masonry fence infills
- Screen fencing
- Gates
- Gables and trims
EnviroSlat for Facades:
- Mix and match widths and thickness
- Custom lengths and colours
- Custom finishes
EnviroSlat decorative screening/fencing is available in Chocolate, Mahogany, Slate Grey, Walnut and Weathered Stone colours
