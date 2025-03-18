Futurewood EnviroSlat decorative fencing slats are a low maintenance timber alternative used for creating horizontal or vertical screens and other decorative screening, façade or fencing applications. Thanks to its composite timber formulation, this fencing/screening product is UV stable, resists termites, mould and rot, making it ideal for building in Australian conditions. The fencing/screening materials are available in 5 colours complete with a coarse sanded finish, providing a very realistic alternative to high maintenance timber.

The EnviroSlat product is available in a number of different profile sizes as well as custom made options. The combination of thickness and widths provides the ultimate flexibility when considering façade designs or decorative timber look features on walls/patios/garage doors and the like. The product is also used extensively for street furniture due to its low maintenance characteristics and environmental credentials. Typical stocked profiles include 70mm x 15mm, 40mm x 30mm and 60mm x 40mm. Custom made profiles include, 65mm x 19mm, 65mm x 32mm, 65mmx 50mm, 90mm x 40mm, 140mm x 35mm, 184mm x 24mm, 200mm x 50mm

The EnviroSlat colours run right through the specially formulated composite timber material so that small scratches can be easily removed.

Termite and Rot Resistant Decorative Screens:

UV stable, solid colour is fade resistant

Extremely low maintenance

Rot and termite proof materials

long 5.4 metre lengths or custom lengths

90% recycled/reclaimed product



EnviroSlat for Fencing and Gates:

Front fencing

Screening systems

Masonry fence infills

Screen fencing

Gates

Gables and trims



EnviroSlat for Facades:

Mix and match widths and thickness

Custom lengths and colours

Custom finishes



EnviroSlat decorative screening/fencing is available in Chocolate, Mahogany, Slate Grey, Walnut and Weathered Stone colours