Futurewood EnviroSlat Canberra Metro Light Rail Network Facade Screening Timber Battens
Futurewood EnviroSlat Black Timber Batten Cladding Residential Facade
Futurewood EnviroSlat Canberra Metro Light Rail Network Facade Screening Exterior Entrance Doors
Futurewood EnviroSlat Canberra Metro Light Rail Network Facade Screening Exterior View
Futurewood EnviroSlat Detailed Side View Canberra Metro Light Rail Network Facade Screening Timber Battens
Futurewood EnviroSlat Runway Bay Toilet Block Timber Cladding
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Batten Cladding Residential Facade
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Cladding Exterior Building Facade
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Public Bench
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Public Bench Melbourne
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Public Seating Park Area
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Public Shelter Roof
Futurewood EnviroSlat Timber Public Toilets Exterior Detailing
Futurewood EnviroSlat Upward View Canberra Metro Light Rail Network Facade Screening Exterior View
Architectural EnviroSlat decorative screening, fencing, facade and furniture from Futurewood

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Futurewood EnviroSlat decorative fencing slats are a low maintenance timber alternative used for creating horizontal or vertical screens and other decorative screening, façade or fencing applications. Thanks to its composite timber formulation, this fencing/screening product is UV stable, resists termites, mould and rot, making it ideal for building in Australian conditions.

  • Product checkDurability and Low Maintenance
  • Product checkVersatile Design Options
  • Product checkEnvironmentally Friendly
Overview
Description

Futurewood EnviroSlat decorative fencing slats are a low maintenance timber alternative used for creating horizontal or vertical screens and other decorative screening, façade or fencing applications. Thanks to its composite timber formulation, this fencing/screening product is UV stable, resists termites, mould and rot, making it ideal for building in Australian conditions. The fencing/screening materials are available in 5 colours complete with a coarse sanded finish, providing a very realistic alternative to high maintenance timber.

The EnviroSlat product is available in a number of different profile sizes as well as custom made options. The combination of thickness and widths provides the ultimate flexibility when considering façade designs or decorative timber look features on walls/patios/garage doors and the like. The product is also used extensively for street furniture due to its low maintenance characteristics and environmental credentials. Typical stocked profiles include 70mm x 15mm, 40mm x 30mm and 60mm x 40mm. Custom made profiles include, 65mm x 19mm, 65mm x 32mm, 65mmx 50mm, 90mm x 40mm, 140mm x 35mm, 184mm x 24mm, 200mm x 50mm

The EnviroSlat colours run right through the specially formulated composite timber material so that small scratches can be easily removed.

Termite and Rot Resistant Decorative Screens:

  • UV stable, solid colour is fade resistant
  • Extremely low maintenance
  • Rot and termite proof materials
  • long 5.4 metre lengths or custom lengths
  • 90% recycled/reclaimed product

EnviroSlat for Fencing and Gates:

  • Front fencing
  • Screening systems
  • Masonry fence infills
  • Screen fencing
  • Gates
  • Gables and trims

EnviroSlat for Facades:

  • Mix and match widths and thickness
  • Custom lengths and colours
  • Custom finishes

EnviroSlat decorative screening/fencing is available in Chocolate, Mahogany, Slate Grey, Walnut and Weathered Stone colours

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EnviroSlat

3.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EnviroSlat Fixing Guide

459.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
EnviroSlat Weatherproof Cladding Fixing Guide

326.75 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMoorebank, NSW

New South Wales Warehouse Building 1, 1 Moorebank Avenue

-
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Warehouse 66A McCotter Street

-
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Victoria Warehouse 162A Australis Drive

-
Display AddressRingwood, VIC

Services all of Australia

1300 484 308
Display AddressWelshpool, WA

Western Australia Warehouse 23 Fargo Way

-
