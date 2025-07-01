Architectural concrete stair treads and stepping stones
Anston offers architectural concrete stair treads, risers and circular stepping stones that provide beautiful, practical options for outdoor stairways and paths. Our luxury concrete products are aesthetically pleasing and provide strong resistance to weather, wear and tear, making them an optimal solution for the outdoors.
- Durable for Outdoor Use
- Extensive Design Flexibility
- Customisable for Unique Projects
Anston's standard range of concrete spheres is available to order in 28 beautiful colours, offering a variety of aesthetic styles such as traditional concrete, sparkling granite or bold exposed aggregate.
Anston spheres come in 4 sizes - 300mm, 400mm, 500mm and 600mm diameter.
Anston's concrete spheres are produced in our standard shot-blasted finish, which highlights the beautiful, sensuous texture of concrete.
Customers may select a light, medium or heavy level of shot-blasting. Light blasting results in a smoother texture and heavy blasting results in a rougher, grittier textured finish.
For products made using our EcoPebble, Ironstone or Mineral Range colours, a heavier level of blasting will reveal more of the stone aggregate in the mix.
To provide another level of customisation for customers seeking a bespoke product, Anston can provide stencilling of numbers, letters or graphics onto the surface of our spheres for a small additional fee. If you are interested in a custom stencilled sphere, please advise your Anston representative at the time of enquiry.
All Anston products are made to order, requiring a minimum lead time for production. If you do not have a trading account with Anston, we will not be able to commence production of your order until we receive a deposit payment.
Once the order is confirmed and deposit payment received, the standard lead time for concrete spheres is 4 weeks. However, this may be impacted by other factors such as order volume, existing work log and delivery location.
To ensure accurate lead times, please confirm with your Anston representative at the time of enquiry.
Yes - due to the way in which our concrete spheres are manufactured, the final product will generally display a slightly visible seam line around the middle of the sphere. This is an unavoidable outcome from the production process of a manmade concrete sphere.
To make the seam line less obvious, we recommend rotating the concrete spheres during installation such that the seam line is aligned horizontally across the middle of the sphere.
Due to the heavy weight of Anston's concrete spheres, they typically stay in place when installed in a garden bed or on a flat surface just from the sheer force of gravity. In these applications, installation is as simple as rolling the sphere into place.
Anston spheres can also be fixed to the ground if needed. All spheres are produced with an internal 25mm diameter conduit in the bottom half of the sphere, with a 65mm M12 ferrule at the end of the conduit. This enables a connection point compatible with M12 bolts or threaded starter bars.