Architectural concrete coping for elegant, modern pools

Anston’s diverse range of pool coping products is form and function combined. Available in three different edge profiles, our engineered pool coping solutions are a popular choice for both brand new and retrofitted pool designs, blending a luxurious, architectural aesthetic with long-lasting performance.

Three Distinct Profiles in Extensive Size Range

Premium Shot-Blasted Finish on Two Faces Customisation and Versatile Application