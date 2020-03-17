Architectural concrete bollards for pedestrian safety

Community and pedestrian safety is an essential focus in the design of any public open space. Heavy duty safety bollards are often implemented as precautionary measures to secure pedestrian zones in areas that are open to vehicular traffic.

Installing bollards made of precast concrete is a worthwhile investment for designers and urban planners wanting to increase the security of an open space. Concrete is known to be a strong, heavy duty material that looks imposing and is highly resistant to impact. Precast concrete bollards can even be additionally reinforced via the inclusion of steel components that are then inserted deep below ground level, providing additional strength and impact resistance.

SVC’s architectural concrete bollards present designers an opportunity to improve the aesthetic quality of a space while also having the necessary strength and weight characteristics to act as an effective barricade. The bollards can be used as stylistic elements that complement the design of their surroundings, and custom designs can also incorporate additional functions such as seating or subtle lighting.

Bollards do not always have to look like bollards. In previous projects, other large format concrete products such as outdoor seating modules and concrete planters have been used for the purpose of subtle traffic management. Due to their size and weight, these products also provide security around pedestrian areas and are good vehicle deterrents.