ArchiLam® coloured glass by Glassworks

Glassworks ArchiLam® is a range of custom laminated glass pressed at Glassworks state-of-the-art laminating line at their Dandenong facility. Completely customisable, architects and specifiers can nominate specialty interlayers such as solar, structural or decorative in any two panes of glass of their choice, heat treated as required.

Joining the repertoire of decorative interlayers is the famous Vanceva Colors range offered in 17 different varieties which can be combined in up to four layers, coming together to form around 16,000 different tones and shades. They can then be combined with structural or solar interlayers in low-iron clear, tinted or patterned glass, then edge-worked and heat treated as required for the project.

The infinite possibilities and customisation makes ArchiLam® coloured glass perfect for commercial facades, balustrades and partitions, or any built space which could use a bit of colour to brighten it up.