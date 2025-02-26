Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
BINQ LOGO
BINQ
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
BINQ Archetto Series
BINQ Archetto Series Livingroom
BINQ Archetto Series Bedroom
BINQ Archetto Series Outside
BINQ Archetto Series
BINQ Archetto Series Livingroom
BINQ Archetto Series Bedroom
BINQ Archetto Series Outside

Archetto series

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2025

European design and engineered, the Archetto series is a high-performance range of products that is crafted from thick 68mm timber profiles, which make them incredibly thermally efficient. The Archetto series provides a glazing rebate of up to 36mm and comes with double glazing as standard.

Overview
Description

European design and engineered, the Archetto series is a high performance range of products that is crafted from thick 68mm timber profiles, which make them incredibly thermally efficient. The Archetto series provides a glazing rebate of up to 36mm and comes with double glazing as standard, with triple glazing options available. Achieving uVals as low as 1 & SHGC's as low as .258, the Archetto series provides a solution for Passive House requirements.

The Archetto series can be made from both Victorian Ash to achieve a BAL19 certification or Blackbutt to achieve BAL29 certification.

With limiting hardware restrictions, the size and scale of these products are endless, allowing you the ultimate flexibility in your design. The Archetto series uses heavy duty, high security hardware imported from Italy & Germany, which is engineered to carry heavy weights, allowing for expansive design by large scale openings.

Contact
Display AddressChelsea Heights, VIC

2-4 Ashley Park Drive

03 9773 2373
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap