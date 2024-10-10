Logo
Aquacomb®

Last Updated on 10 Oct 2024

Aquacomb® is a modular water storage system designed to manage rainwater (OSR) and stormwater (OSD) for residential, industrial and commercial properties. The unique Aquacomb® system is built with hollow square capsules called pods, each with a capacity of either 240L or 320L. These pods are interconnected using standard set-length pipes that are 90mm in diameter.

Overview
Description

What is Aquacomb®?

How is it different?

The size of the pods and the interconnecting pipes makes the system both modular and scalable. The total capacity of the systems can be in multiples of 240L or 320L. Aquacomb® is the same size as a waffle pod, which eliminates the need to reengineer the slabs. By using Aquacomb®, you are removing polystyrene from construction and replacing it with water storage.

Where can I install it?

The unique Aquacomb® OSR and OSD systems are designed to be entirely housed within a concrete slab under a built area or unbuilt area (car port / portico) or under any hard-covered surface. This makes Aquacomb® an ideal choice for properties with narrow boundaries.

