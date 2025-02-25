Logo
APP & ADP: Aluminium perforated & decorative aluminium panels

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2025

Aodeli's APP Aluminium Perforated Panel and ADP Aluminium Decorative Panel are manufactured using premium grade aluminium. Both aluminium panels are compliant with Australian Standards and can be rolled, curved, and fabricated to suit any design requirements.

Description

Aodeli's APP Aluminium Perforated Panel and ADP Aluminium Decorative Panel are manufactured using premium grade aluminium. Both aluminium panels are compliant with Australian Standards and can be rolled, curved, and fabricated to suit any design requirements.

The APP and ADP panels are lightweight, durable and have superior fabricating qualities. These products are ideal for the Australian climate with great corrosion resistant properties and high durability.

Panels are available in solid, metallics timber woodgrain effect or anodised PVDF finishes or powder-coating. Aodeli can also colour match to wet paint colours, Colorbond, RAL, PMS or custom colours to meet any specific design requirements.

Aodeli APP & ADP Product Brochure

1.39 MB

Download
Aodeli Product Range Brochure

5.04 MB

Download
Display AddressOran Park, NSW

Sydney office 351 Oran Park Drive

1300 26 33 54
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Queensland Head office Building 10 / 84 Christensen Road South

07 3807 8041
Display AddressBraeside, VIC

Melbourne office 40 Canterbury Road

1300 26 33 54
