APP & ADP: Aluminium perforated & decorative aluminium panels

Aodeli's APP Aluminium Perforated Panel and ADP Aluminium Decorative Panel are manufactured using premium grade aluminium. Both aluminium panels are compliant with Australian Standards and can be rolled, curved, and fabricated to suit any design requirements.

The APP and ADP panels are lightweight, durable and have superior fabricating qualities. These products are ideal for the Australian climate with great corrosion resistant properties and high durability.

Panels are available in solid, metallics timber woodgrain effect or anodised PVDF finishes or powder-coating. Aodeli can also colour match to wet paint colours, Colorbond, RAL, PMS or custom colours to meet any specific design requirements.